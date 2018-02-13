Pre-Market Trading

Data as of Feb 13
Tuesday’s Close:
  • Dow +39.18

    24,640.45
    +0.16%
  • Nasdaq +31.546

    7,013.51
    +0.45%
  • S&P +6.94

    2,662.94
    +0.26%

U.S. Stock Futures

S&P +13.50  /  +0.51%
Level 2,675.25
Fair Value 2,661.72
Difference 13.53
Data as of 4:01am ET
Nasdaq +39.75  /  +0.61%
Level 6,600.25
Fair Value 6,559.41
Difference 40.84
Data as of 4:01am ET
Dow +165.00  /  +0.67%
Level 24,791.00
Data as of 4:01am ET
Futures based on March 2018 contract.
Fair value provided by IndexArb.com
'Main Street is roaring': Wages are rising, survey says
Feb 13 9:49am:

Small business owners across the United States say this is the best time in decades to expand. More

What's Moving Pre-Market

S&P 500 Gainers & Losers Price Pre-Market
% Change		 Volume
CMGChipotle Mexican Gri... 280.77 +11.71% 482,408
HLTHilton Worldwide Hol... 85.50 +2.75% 60,526
VMCVulcan Materials Co 132.50 +2.42% 102,400
EXCExelon Corp 37.51 +1.35% 57,298
DUKDuke Energy Corp 77.84 +0.99% 167,551
HPEHewlett Packard Ente... 14.48 -6.40% 140,803
VTRVentas Inc 49.50 -2.41% 376,497
HCNWelltower Inc 54.25 -1.51% 608,603
HOGHarley-Davidson Inc 46.65 -1.27% 25,799
CMICummins Inc 165.00 -0.38% 26,855
Data as of 7:59pm ET

Pre-Market Quote


World Markets »

 Level % Change
  Nikkei 225 Japan 21,154.17 -0.43%
  Hang Seng Hong Kong 30,515.60 +2.27%
  FTSE 100 England 7,215.14 +0.66%
  DAX Germany 12,292.61 +0.79%
Data as of 3:56am ET

Commodities »

 Price % Change
Light Crude 58.88 -0.52%
Natural Gas 2.58 -0.42%
Gold 1,333.90 +0.26%
Corn .04 -0.34%
Data as of 4:01am ET

Currencies »

 Price $ Change
 
 Canada Dollar $0.7948 -0.0612%
 
 United Kingdom Pound $1.3886 -0.0139%
 
 European Euro $1.2357 -0.0581%
 
 Japan Yen ¥107.4810 -0.2645%
Data as of 3:08am ET

Bonds & Interest Rates »

 Yield
Today		 Previous
Yield
3 Month Treasury 1.57% 1.54%
10 Year Treasury 2.84% 2.86%
30 Year Treasury 3.13% 3.14%
Data as of Feb 13