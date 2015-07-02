Amazing hotel gyms that make working out pure joy

Business travel shouldn't just be all work and missing your regular workout routine. Whether it is a sprint on a rooftop running track, a swim in a gorgeous indoor swimming pool or just weight training with state-of-the-art equipment, CNNMoney has picked out the coolest hotel fitness centers around the country where you can break out a sweat while living out of your suitcase.

Let's start with The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, Houston, Texas.

Massive 125,000 square-foot fitness facility

Indoor 1/9 mile running track

More than 300 cardio and strength training machines

4 indoor and 5 outdoor tennis courts

Special classes for TRX suspension training, Kinesis Omega and vibration technology/Power plate

Certified wellness coaching available

Related: 8 start ups that will make your travel experience so much better