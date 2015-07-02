Away

Amazing hotel gyms that make working out pure joy

The Houstonian Hotel, Houston, Texas

houstonian - gym

Business travel shouldn't just be all work and missing your regular workout routine. Whether it is a sprint on a rooftop running track, a swim in a gorgeous indoor swimming pool or just weight training with state-of-the-art equipment, CNNMoney has picked out the coolest hotel fitness centers around the country where you can break out a sweat while living out of your suitcase.

Let's start with The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, Houston, Texas.

  • Massive 125,000 square-foot fitness facility
  • Indoor 1/9 mile running track
  • More than 300 cardio and strength training machines
  • 4 indoor and 5 outdoor tennis courts
  • Special classes for TRX suspension training, Kinesis Omega and vibration technology/Power plate
  • Certified wellness coaching available

Related: 8 start ups that will make your travel experience so much better

First published July 1, 2015: 10:29 AM ET

Latest Galleries

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor




Most Popular