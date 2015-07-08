Inside the most luxurious airport lounges

Business traveling can be tiresome and stressful -- making you miss the comfort of home. But these luxurious airport lounges will nurse your home-sickness with their splendid interiors and spoil you crazy with amazing amenities. Maybe you'll miss them after your travels!

Oneworld lounge LAX features an impressive communal fire place and the central glass atrium -- designed to draw in ample natural light. The lounge has six iMac work stations, seven shower suites and a team of Sofitel concierges to take care of whatever you need.

