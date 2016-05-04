Best hotel club floors in the world

Exclusive club floors are exactly that. Exclusive. And not all hotels offer them.

Often situated on higher floors, these floors require a special access pass or key. They are considered to be sanctuaries of comfort and style. CNNMoney takes you on a worldwide tour of some of the best special floors -- with a description of the lounges and the rooms.

"Checking-in? Executive club floor? This way please.."

The Fairmont Beijing's Fairmont Gold Lounge offers private check-in, dedicated concierge services and upgraded amenities for its guests.

offers private check-in, dedicated concierge services and upgraded amenities for its guests. Located on the hotel's sky bridge, guests enjoy complimentary full English breakfast, English or Chinese-style afternoon tea, and nightly hors d'oeuvres.

Related: Concierge true confessions

Related: 10 travel gizmos to make you feel oh so good

Related gallery: Amazing hotels gyms where working is pure joy