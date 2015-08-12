Luxury hotels with a rich historic past

CNNMoney takes you down memory lane to experience the intriguing past and modern-day grandeur of hotels converted from historical buildings.

Let's begin our journey at Hong Kong's Tai O Heritage Hotel.

Nestled on the west coast of Lantau Island, the elegant colonial-styled hotel was once the island's police station. The building had a rooftop patrol look-out point and was designed for marine police to guard against pirate activities.

Today, the lookout point has been transformed into a chic glass-roofed restaurant with a panoramic view of The South China Sea.