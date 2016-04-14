Coolest hotel bars for business travelers

Hotel bars are a popular place for business meetings -- especially when you're on the road or out-of-town clients are visiting.

In the best hotel bars for business, you'll find interesting cocktails and bar snacks, sophisticated decor and a small-talk friendly setting. No loud DJs playing or drunken guests stumbling about.

CNNMoney asked two concierge services for high-flying business people -- Quintessentially Lifestyle and Luxury Attaché -- what bars they'd recommend in five major U.S. cities. They shared a few of their favorite spots in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.

In midtown Manhattan, King Cole Bar & Salon at The St. Regis New York is a great pick, according to Quintessentially.

The gracious space features cozy armchairs and a roaring fireplace. A quieter, older, sophisticated crowd dominates the bar.

Before talk turns to business, you can chat about the bar's history. It's hosted luminaries such as Salvador Dali, Marilyn Monroe, and John Lennon in its more than 100 years. In 1934, legend has it, that bartender Fernand Petiot created the classic "Bloody Mary" in response to a Russian patron's request for a spicy vodka cocktail. The name was deemed too vulgar and was swiftly renamed the "Red Snapper." That cocktail is still available at the bar today.