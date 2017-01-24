Most expensive cars from the Scottsdale collector car auctions

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Each January, car collectors gather in Arizona for what has become one of the word's premier auto auction events. Actually, it's not a single event but a series auctions offering everything from old Camaros and Mustangs to ultra-rare Ferraris. These are the ten most expensive cars sold at Scottsdale this year. All prices shown here include the commission paid to the auction house, which usually adds 10% to the price.
This 293-horsepower track version of the Jaguar E-Type competed in the Australia GT Championship race in 1963 as well as other Australian races. It also ran on European tracks over the next few years.