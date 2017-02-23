Away

Best business class airline lounges around the world

1.  Qatar Airways

best airport lounges qatar doha
1

With everything from top notch restaurants to saunas, these airline lounges strive to provide every possible comfort.

Qatar Airlines' Al Mourjan Business Lounge took the top spot in Skytrax's Top 10 Airline Lounges. Based in the Hamad International Airport, the lounge is designed with a resort feel in mind.

High ceilings and bronze walls surround a 24-hour deli that offers travelers every kind of sandwich they can think of. Sandwiches not your thing? There's no shortage of food options. The lounge also boasts a luxurious a la cart restaurant, where you can order everything from prime beef fillet steak to Indian butter chicken.

After eating, relax in front of any of the numerous widescreen TV's spread throughout the lounge, or drop into a game room filled with arcade games and pool tables. 

First published February 23, 2017: 1:42 PM ET
Every year since 1999, air transport rating firm Skytrax conducts a worldwide survey to assess which airlines are excelling in a number of categories. From cabin comfort, food service, customer satisfaction, and a range of topics, the 19.2 million customers surveyed, determine which airlines will win The World Airline Awards. Airline lounges were ranked based on over 15 different topics, including but not limited to, lounge ambiance and exclusivity, seat availability and comfort, standard of washrooms, a la carte dining options, wifi service and connectivity, and overall staff service and efficiency. 

Latest Galleries

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor




Most Popular