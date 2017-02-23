Best business class airline lounges around the world

With everything from top notch restaurants to saunas, these airline lounges strive to provide every possible comfort.

Qatar Airlines' Al Mourjan Business Lounge took the top spot in Skytrax's Top 10 Airline Lounges. Based in the Hamad International Airport, the lounge is designed with a resort feel in mind.

High ceilings and bronze walls surround a 24-hour deli that offers travelers every kind of sandwich they can think of. Sandwiches not your thing? There's no shortage of food options. The lounge also boasts a luxurious a la cart restaurant, where you can order everything from prime beef fillet steak to Indian butter chicken.

After eating, relax in front of any of the numerous widescreen TV's spread throughout the lounge, or drop into a game room filled with arcade games and pool tables.