If you're traveling to Asia for business, you'll probably want to add on an extra day or two to explore. Here's how to make the most of your downtime in 10 of Asia's business capitals.

In Shanghai, the vast cityscape can feel overwhelming. Still, there are quiet corners, green parks and some of the world's most notable architecture to enjoy.

The tourist trail is worth following here, if only to contrast the 19th- and 20th-century Gothic buildings along the Bund to the futuristic skyline found in the Pudong district.

The French Concession is good for cafes, art and cobbled streets. For an aperitif, take the elevators at the Grand Hyatt Shanghai up 87 floors to Cloud 9 for spectacular river views and chilled martinis.

Dine at Lost Heaven for spicy, meat-fueled Yunnan cuisine from southwestern China served in a romantic interior.