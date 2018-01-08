These 12 airplane beds let you really sleep on a flight

There's good news for travelers who find it a challenge to sleep on planes. For the price of a premium class ticket, you may just get a space that's comfortable, private, and quiet enough to ensure a good rest.

This year saw the introduction of the first double bed in business class -- dubbed the Qsuite by Qatar Airways -- as well the unveiling of two revolutionary first-class bed products, with Singapore Airlines' all-new A380 Suites and Emirates' fully-enclosed 777 seats.

Here are great airplane beds to look for next time you fly.