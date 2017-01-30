Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney

    Sneak peak at Super Bowl 51 ads

    Cats on Rhoombas steal the show in an upcoming Super Bowl spot from GoDaddy. Advertisers are paying, on average, $5 million for 30-second spots this year.

    Rhoomba cats

    back
     next

    GoDaddy made a name for itself with raunchy Super Bowl ads starring scantily clad women. This year, they're cleaning up their act with cats on Rhoombas. Not sure what that has to do with registering internet domain names.

    By Aaron Smith   @AaronSmithCNN - Last updated January 30 2017 02:02 PM ET
    back
     next

    Partner Offers

    FutureAdvisor

    Most Popular