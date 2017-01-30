Sneak peak at Super Bowl 51 ads

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cats on Rhoombas steal the show in an upcoming Super Bowl spot from GoDaddy. Advertisers are paying, on average, $5 million for 30-second spots this year.
GoDaddy made a name for itself with raunchy Super Bowl ads starring scantily clad women. This year, they're cleaning up their act with cats on Rhoombas. Not sure what that has to do with registering internet domain names.
