Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    Super Bowl

    Sneak peek at Super Bowl 51 ads

    The ghost of Spuds MacKenzie and an ad about immigration steal the show in the swell of upcoming Super Bowl ads. Advertisers are paying, on average, $5 million for 30-second spots during Sunday's game on Fox. But if you want to watch something other than commercials, the New England Patriots happen to be playing the Atlanta Falcons.

    Bud Light

    back
     next

    The ghost of Anheuser-Busch (BUD) icon Spuds MacKenzie returns in this ad for the Super Bowl. The basic message from this bull terrier apparition is that it's lame to sit around the house alone when you could be drinking Bud Light with your friends.

    By Aaron Smith   @AaronSmithCNN - Last updated February 03 2017 11:44 AM ET
    back
     next

    Partner Offers

    FutureAdvisor

    Most Popular