Playboy & Hugh Hefner in pictures

Hugh Hefner started a revolution in 1953

playboy hefner bunnies 2

The news this week that Playboy will stop featuring pictures of nude women marks the end of an era for a magazine that has dramatically reshaped American culture.

The first issue of the magazine was published in 1953. It featured a nude photo of Marilyn Monroe and sold over 50,000 copies. Playboy went on to give readers a glimpse of a hedonistic lifestyle for decades, making founder and publisher Hugh Hefner something of a hero.

Here, Hefner is shown arriving in Chicago in February 1970 on his black Playboy jet.

First published October 13, 2015: 5:24 PM ET

