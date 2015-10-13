Playboy & Hugh Hefner in pictures

The news this week that Playboy will stop featuring pictures of nude women marks the end of an era for a magazine that has dramatically reshaped American culture.

The first issue of the magazine was published in 1953. It featured a nude photo of Marilyn Monroe and sold over 50,000 copies. Playboy went on to give readers a glimpse of a hedonistic lifestyle for decades, making founder and publisher Hugh Hefner something of a hero.

Here, Hefner is shown arriving in Chicago in February 1970 on his black Playboy jet.