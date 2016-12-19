Leading Women

Top-paid women executives

1. Safra Catz

  • Title: CEO
  • Cash compensation: $971,000
  • Stock and options: $40 million

First published December 19, 2016: 1:40 PM ET
Source: Equilar
Total compensation is calculated as the sum of base salary, discretionary and performance-based cash bonuses, the grant-date fair value for stock and option awards during the fiscal year, and other compensation like benefits and perks. Equilar, a board and executive data provider, looked at CEOs of companies with more than $1 billion in revenue in the most recent fiscal year. Pay data based on companies' fiscal year end of Dec. 2015 unless otherwise noted.

Pay data for Catz based on Oracle's fiscal year end of May 2016.

