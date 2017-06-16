Future of Aviation

Paris Air Show's legacy of amazing airliners

On hallowed ground

paris air show

The Paris Air Show is so steeped in history that even its location is sacred ground.

The show is held every two years at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, where Charles Lindbergh completed the first-ever solo flight between New York and Paris in 1927. Since 1909, the Paris Air Show has been a world stage for exciting aviation innovation, including improvements in commercial aviation.

Click through these images to see important commercial aircraft that appeared at the show over the years.

First published June 16, 2017: 5:30 PM ET

