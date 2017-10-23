Millennials are shaking up these 7 industries

Millennials tend to be more entrepreneurial than previous generations, studies suggest. And some have already created businesses that are shaking up age-old industries.

According to Jason Dorsey, president and cofounder of the Center for research firm Generational Kinetics, Millennials have the confidence to take on bigger companies because they've grown up with easy access to information.

"Millennials have a different native relationship with technology by virtue of growing up with the internet and the mobile revolution," Dorsey said. "[They] are at the right life stage to be able to see what's not working and be courageous enough to challenge it."

From online dating to recruiting and paying taxes, here are seven founders and CEOs who are freshening up industries in favor of something new.