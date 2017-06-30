World's Top Employers for New Grads

Google may be notorious for running job candidates through the wringer, but it sure gives new grads a fighting chance.

Head to the company's Careers page, and Google will walk you through every step needed to join its team of high performers. From tips on creating a perfect resume to videos on how to ace an interview, you will learn everything it takes to become a Googler.

Once you're hired, the perks are the stuff of workplace legend -- free gourmet food, sleep pods, and massages among others. But more important, Google wants you to keep learning. You can take an onsite coding class or even learn to play guitar, the company says, and "we'll support you in doing what you love." --T.Z.