How these entrepreneurs deal with stress

Dancing it out

ClassPass is an app that allows users to book fitness classes at different studios in cities around the world.

"Dance is a creative outlet for me," founder Payal Kadakia told CNNMoney.

"I remember even early on, my team always knew when I wasn't dancing, because I would become less creative. And they would ask me, 'Are you dancing right now?' Because something would get lost in me when I wasn't performing because it was my outlet, and more importantly it was my inspiration for everything that we were doing."

First published September 26, 2017: 12:56 PM ET

