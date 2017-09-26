How these entrepreneurs deal with stress

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ClassPass is an app that allows users to book fitness classes at different studios in cities around the world.
"Dance is a creative outlet for me," founder Payal Kadakia told CNNMoney.
"I remember even early on, my team always knew when I wasn't dancing, because I would become less creative. And they would ask me, 'Are you dancing right now?' Because something would get lost in me when I wasn't performing because it was my outlet, and more importantly it was my inspiration for everything that we were doing."