14 awesome toys for the holiday wish list

Parents want to surprise kids with the coolest toys. That often means waiting outside in the cold to nab something before it sells out.

The good news is there are many innovative options to choose from this year -- and many double as teaching tools.

From a DIY Star Wars Droid to a new Hatchimals toy and interactive Fingerlings, these products are worthy of a spot on holiday wish lists.

Fingerlings

These adorable interactive baby monkeys are selling out fast. Some experts believe they could become the most sought after gift this holiday season.

Fingerlings cling to fingers and hang by their tails. They react to sound, motion and touch through two sensors on the top of their heads. If you blow kisses, they'll make smooching sounds back at you. They sing, dance and you can rock them to sleep.

Manufacturer WowWee offers Fingerlings in six colors, and each comes with its own name.

Walmart (WMT) is exclusively offering a baby sloth Fingerling named Kingsley.

Price: $15.