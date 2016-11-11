For the second year in a row, this small liberal arts school is the most expensive college in the U.S. when you account for the published "sticker price" of tuition, fees, room and board.

But it could be worth the cost. All students earn degrees in either a science, tech, engineering or math field and are known for landing high-paying jobs at companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft as soon as they graduate.

And like most colleges, a lot of students aren't footing the whole bill because they receive scholarships and grants from the school, state and federal government. At Harvey Mudd, about 70% of students are paying less than the sticker price.