These are the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

It seems like everyone is headed South these days -- especially to Texas.

Eight out of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are in the South, according to a recent report from the Census Bureau, with the population in large southern cities increasing by an average of 9.4%.

Conroe, Texas, a Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing city in the nation last year with a population increased of 7.8%. That's a growth rate 11 times higher than the national average.