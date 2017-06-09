Homebuying secrets from the real estate battlefield

You're going to be spending a lot of time with your real estate agent, so be sure to find one that you trust and feel comfortable with.

"The realtor is going to be your sherpa through the home buying process," said Brian Laverty, who is set to close on his first house in Jersey City, New Jersey, in July.

He suggested going to several open houses at the start of your search. Not only will they give you a feel for the local market, it's a great meeting ground for potential agents.

"You want to make sure they are responsive, organized, and are paying attention to what you are telling them."

