Best cities for first-time homebuyers

Booming health, education, and technology industries, as well as several massive infrastructure projects underway, have helped push Orlando's unemployment rate down to just 3.8%. That means there's plenty of opportunity for potential homeowners to land a good job to ease the burden of saving for a down payment and buying a house.
New homeowners will find plenty to do in the area, from a lively nightlife to the beaches just a short drive away. "Orlando is not just the tourist town that it's known as," says Bruce Elliott, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.