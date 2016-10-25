Designing the workplace of the future: Virtual reality and 3D panoramas

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Imagine being able to design a car by slipping on a virtual reality headset or creating weapons technology with 3D panoramic models -- and never having to leave your office.
As businesses go global and teams are scattered around the world, the idea of herding everyone into the same room for a meeting seems quaint.
So companies are using technology to get creative. It's making the manufacturing world feel smaller -- and saving dollars, too.
