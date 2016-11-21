14 coolest toys for the holiday season

The hottest toys of 2016 have one thing in common: technology.

From a self-hatching interactive pet and a coding toy for toddlers to a modern twist on a classic board game, here are the toys worthy of your attention this holiday shopping season.

Let's start with Hatchimals, which may just be the buzziest toy of the season.

Each plush creature lives inside a large plastic egg and eventually... hatches. By interacting with it, the Hatchimal comes out of its shell after about 30 minutes of continuous play.

The furry pet -- which costs $60 -- pecks at the exterior, loudly and with force, and ultimately breaks through.

Like a real-life Tamagotchi, a Hatchimal needs to be taken care of. It's behavior matures over a couple of days and weeks the more you play with it, transitioning from an infant to an adult.