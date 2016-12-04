13 hottest tech gifts under $100

This is the point in the holiday shopping season when you start to feel the real drain of your bank account.

But with gifts still to buy, you don't have to shell out big bucks on something memorable.

In fact, some of the hottest products of the year clock in well under $100, from gaming consoles and VR headsets to drones. Some even double as stocking stuffers -- we're looking at you, chewable coffee.

No matter who you're shopping for, here are some of the most worthy (and affordable) buys:

Related: How to find the best shopping deals among the clutter

First, let's start with Amazon's (AMZN, Tech30) Echo Dot -- the hockey puck-sized answer to the larger and pricier Amazon Echo smart speaker.

The 1.5-inch device, which features built-in voice assistant Alexa, can read the news aloud, order you an Uber and control lights in the house. It's a solid entry-level gift for anyone new (and interested) in the smart home world. While it's not as powerful as the Echo, especially when it comes to speaker quality, it's half the price at $89. It's portable, too: Toss the Dot in your bag for a road trip or a picnic.

For smart home newbies, the Philips Hue lights starter kit ($69) is a great companion to either the Dot or Echo -- and works in the home even without one.