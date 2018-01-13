Innovate

CES 2018: Cool gadgets from the show

A sidewalk robot that will hold your stuff

2018 ces

The TwinswHeel robot looks like a giant rolling ice-cream sandwich. Each side is a large, rugged wheel. In between is a container for carrying cargo like shopping bags or tools for construction.

The parcel delivery robot uses its built-in sensors and cameras for "shape" detection to lock onto its human's location and then follow them around, like a puppy or "butler." The company demoed the third version of its robot at CES, and says it can navigate busy urban sidewalks.

The French company has big dreams for the device, and can see it being used in hospitals, farms, restaurants, the military and "space conquest."

First published January 13, 2018: 1:20 PM ET

