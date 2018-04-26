Robot co-workers? 7 cool technologies changing the way we work

Technology is poised to change the workplace. Soon you may have a robot for a co-worker or a microchip embedded under your skin that's a work ID.

Some innovations are already making an impact. Virtual reality, for example, is going beyond gaming to serve as a powerful workplace training tool.

One of the biggest areas where VR training can be useful is safety, according to J. P. Gownder, vice president at research firm Forrester.

A startup named Strivr designs VR experiences that allow construction workers who put on a VR headset to understand hazards before entering a site. Nurses can use it to learn more about medical devices they use to treat patients.

The technology can be put to quirkier use too. Strivr has worked with Walmart to prepare workers for Black Friday crowds. It's also worked with Dallas Cowboy and Minnesota Viking football players, making it easier for players to envision and learn plays even when they're off the field.