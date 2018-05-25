Some startups want to make finding mental health resources more accessible than ever.

From a text therapy platform to apps that push you reminders to breathe, these companies offer help in times of need or on a daily basis.

Shine offers free daily text message that aims to boost your self-esteem each weekday morning by sending inspirational quotes, actions to take, or research findings to help boost your confidence. More than 2 million people worldwide subscribe to its alerts.

The alerts arrive via SMS, Facebook Messenger or messaging app Kik.

For $4.99 a month, Shine iOS app users can get additional content, such as affirmations, meditations, and motivational stories from celebrities and influencers.