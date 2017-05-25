The DJI Spark sets a new standard for small drones. Announced Wednesday, the $499 drone can shoot high-definition video, flies at speeds of 31 miles per hour and is the size of a soda can. Oh yeah, and you can control it just by waving your hands around.

Related: See the Spark in action

The Spark is the latest drone offering to go small. Other companies have also been making small devices for aerial photography, racing, selfies and just carrying small objects around a room. Here's a sampling of some of the compact fliers.