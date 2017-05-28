Gadgets

Coolest gadgets to kick off summer

Sip margaritas in the woods

summer gadgets coolest cooler

It's time to power-down your phone, put on some SPF 30 and head outside for BBQs, hikes and the beach days. But you don't have to give up all technology to relax. Here are some gadgets to get the most out of summer's lazy days.

Some coolers just keep your beers from getting warm. The Coolest Cooler has loftier aspirations. The $400 summer accessory has a Bluetooth speaker, USB phone charger, a cutting board and built-in blender. Powered by a rechargeable 20 volt battery, the Coolest Cooler will make you popular at any beach or campground, especially if bring enough ice for the margaritas.

First published May 28, 2017: 10:23 AM ET

