Must-have gadgets for business travelers

For many business travelers, commuting through airports and enduring flights is the worst part of any trip. Thankfully, these seven gadgets help make life on the road -- and in the air -- much easier.

Travelmate is the world's first autonomous suitcase. After connecting to your smartphone, Travelmate follows you around wherever you go -- whether you're getting through security or rushing to your gate. It's even smart enough to navigate crowds and avoid obstacles in its path. Travelmate also features a touch-enabled lock system and a removable GPS chip that you can attach to travel items you want to track.