The best gadgets for your next business trip

Hotels often lack the resources business travelers need to work efficiently. But fear not: These six gadgets will turn any hotel room into a temporary office.
The Micro Pocket Projector by Brookstone projects up to 50'' images from almost any smartphone, tablet or computer. It's small enough to fit in a briefcase or purse, weighs less than a pound and features built-in speakers. It's perfect for projecting slides in a meeting or screening a movie in a hotel room.