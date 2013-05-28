Should the minimum wage be raised?

“An increase is not a luxury or 'beer money' anymore. There are too many people who depend on a low-wage job to meet their family budget that this increase is needed, not wanted”

“Even if employers give workers fewer hours, workers' hourly wages would be higher so they could still come away with higher earnings”

“The 'simple textbook prediction' that raising wages results in job loss has been proven wrong and too simplistic. There are various ways in which the higher wages are offset that don't include losing jobs, including redistributing profits and adapting prices”

Economist at the Center on Budget & Policy Priorities and economic adviser to Vice President Biden

Kevin Hassett Economist at the American Enterprise Institute and

former advisor to John McCain & Mitt Romney

“Lifting the minimum wage would result in job loss.

A bunch of workers would get bigger checks while

a bunch of workers would have to lose their jobs”

“Subsidies, like the Earned Income Tax Credit,

would give low-wage earners more take-home pay.

But the subsidies make it so taxpayers share the burden

of supporting workers, rather than the workers who

lose their jobs due to wage increases”