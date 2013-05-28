Should the minimum wage be raised?

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Economist at the Center on Budget & Policy Priorities
and economic adviser to Vice President Biden
“The 'simple textbook prediction' that raising wages
results in job loss has been proven wrong and too
simplistic. There are various ways in which the higher wages
are offset that don't include losing jobs, including
redistributing profits and adapting prices”
“Even if employers give workers fewer hours,
workers' hourly wages would be higher so they
could still come away with higher earnings”
“An increase is not a luxury or 'beer money' anymore.
There are too many people who depend on a low-wage
job to meet their family budget that this increase
is needed, not wanted”
Economist at the American Enterprise Institute and
former advisor to John McCain & Mitt Romney
“Lifting the minimum wage would result in job loss.
A bunch of workers would get bigger checks while
a bunch of workers would have to lose their jobs”
“Subsidies, like the Earned Income Tax Credit,
would give low-wage earners more take-home pay.
But the subsidies make it so taxpayers share the burden
of supporting workers, rather than the workers who
lose their jobs due to wage increases”
“Many people who have little experience get their start
at places like fast food restaurants. But if wages are
higher, employers are less likely to take a chance on people
with less experience because it's a big investment. Fewer
people would get a shot at proving themselves”
States must at least meet the federal wage baseline of $7.25.
