Trump tweets and the TV news stories behind them

President Donald Trump is poised to go down as both the most voracious tweeter and most passionate cable news consumer to ever reside in the White House. Since his stunning upset in November, Trump’s preoccupation with each has seemingly intensified.

Whether from Trump Tower, his resort at Mar-a-Lago, or the White House Trump has reportedly spent a significant amount of time glued to the television screen, often firing out a response in nearly real-time to his millions of followers on Twitter.

Below, a running tally of each instance since Election Day in which the president’s tweet appears to have been prompted by something he had just seen on Fox News, MSNBC, CNN or another channel.

CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter discussed a New York Times TV advertisement with “New Day” anchor Victor Blackwell. The ad, which is about the importance of truth, is the Times’ first TV spot in seven years. About 10 minutes after the segment, Trump called the ad “a bad one” meant to save the Times’ “failing reputation." For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain lamented that he hadn't heard "anybody talk about" a particular data point out of Trump's first month in office. "Did you know that the national debt in President Trump's first month went down $12 billion?" Cain said. "In the 44th president's first month, it went up $200 billion." A little more than 40 minutes later, Trump cited the same figures, which he said the media had overlooked. The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Fox anchor Abby Huntsman cited State Department figures showing that 72% of refugees to be admitted into the United States from February 3-11 came from the seven countries affected by Trump’s immigration ban. About a half-hour later, Trump tweeted the same statistics. 72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The hosts of Morning Joe read an excerpt from a blog post published on Lawfare, which cited a statute that perhaps gave legal cover to Trump’s immigration order. Moments later, Trump quoted the very same excerpt in a tweet. LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviewed Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who had said the previous day that Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, had expressed misgivings with the president's public attacks on a federal judge. Prior to the interview, Trump tweeted that Blumenthal had mischaracterized Gorsuch's remarks -- despite the fact that a Gorsuch spokesperson confirmed them -- and also mocked the senator for lying about his Vietnam War service years ago. Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A discussion on New Day touched on the previous weekend's edition of SNL, including one sketch that portrayed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the de facto president. "This image of Bannon pulling his strings has got to hurt because he knows it's widely believed," said anchor Chris Cuomo. CNN's senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, appearing on the same panel, noted that Trump had thus far "declined to tweet about it." I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

CNN revealed the findings of its latest poll, which showed that Trump's approval rating of 44% lagged well behind past presidents. Trump took to Twitter a half-hour later to denounce “[a]ny negative polls” as “fake news.” Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

A protest at the University of California-Berkeley was the topic of conversation on Fox and Friends this morning, with the hosts noting that some demonstrators had thrown rocks at cops. The protest led to the cancellation of a planned event featuring right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. "Here's what's troubling," said host Steve Doocy. "Berkeley was the home of the free speech movement in the 1960s, and last night there was no free speech. A betrayal of Berkeley's colorful history." If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

The hosts of Fox News Channel's morning show mocked the technical malfunctions that occurred the night before at a protest held by Democratic leaders, where Nancy Pelosi struggled to be heard due to a faulty microphone. "If you want to know how not to have an event," said co-host Steve Doocy, "this is it." Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

Conservative activist Gregg Phillips was interviewed by CNN's Chris Cuomo about his unfounded claim that millions of illegal votes were cast. Phillips offered no evidence to support his assertion, but Trump – tweeting about an hour later – said he was eager to see the final results. Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman reported on an editorial by Chelsea Manning that was critical of President Obama's time in office. Huntsman suggested that Manning had described Obama as a "weak leader," although the term was not used in the piece. As Huntsman spoke, a banner describing Manning as an "ungrateful traitor" appeared on screen. Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

The O’Reilly Factor segment featuring Horace Cooper, included the following statistics about Chicago's crime rate: “228 shootings in 2017 (up 5.5% from last year” and “42 homicides in 2017 (up 24% from last year).” If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

NBC correspondent Ari Melber filed a report saying that “companies are willing to deal with this as a PR issue” to avoid critical tweets from Trump. Melber also said that, according to companies he had spoken to, Trump’s job creation and preservation “is very small or nonexistent.” Those remarks were made earlier in the morning. Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017 No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

CNN released its latest poll that morning, and a segment at 8:01 a.m. on New Day highlighted that 53% of Americans are less confident now in Trump. The chyron said, “TRUMP BEGINS WITH HISTORICALLY LOW APPROVAL RATING.” The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Linda Bean, heiress to the L.L. Bean company, appeared on Fox & Friends shortly before 7:30 a.m. – roughly an hour and a half before Trump’s tweet – to talk about a boycott against her company because of a board member who supported Trump. Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota teased a panel discussion and said that, “On the campaign trail, President-elect Trump promised to protect women and make Mexico pay for the border wall. But both of those promises may soon be broken.” Trump tweeted about the border wall and the "dishonest media" less than 10 minutes later. The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter appeared on teleivsion all morning discussing the network's new book, "Unprecedented," about the 2016 election. Stelter's final appearance came about 40 minutes before Trump tweeted about the book. During that appearance, Stelter said the cover photo of Trump was taken a couple weeks after Election Day: “It turns out on Election Night, Trump wouldn’t let any photographers behind the scene … Maybe that’s because Trump was not expecting to win on Election Night.” @CNN just released a book called "Unprecedented" which explores the 2016 race & victory. Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017 Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong, it all came together in the last week and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017 I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Chicago’s crime statistics were all over the news the day Trump tweeted about the city's murder rate. But a segment on CNN ran a little more than 90 minutes before Trump's tweet. During the segment, the same statistics cited in the Trump tweet appeared on screen. Chicago murder rate is record setting - 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Shortly after 5 a.m., CNN reported on a “potential conflict of interest” for Trump, citing sources who said he would remain as an executive producer on "The Celebrity Apprentice." I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2016

CNN's Erin Burnett conducted an interview with Chuck Jones, the president of United Steelworkers 1999, who disputed Trump's claim that he saved 1,100 jobs at the Carrier plant in Indiana. "I think he ought to make sure he gets all the facts straight before he starts talking about what he's done," Jones said in the interivew. Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016

Fox News Channel ran a segment about a protest at Amherst College after the school stopped flying all flags. The school's decision came after students allegedly burned an American flag to protest Trump’s electoral victory. Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Additional contributions by Megan Pendergrass and Jill Disis