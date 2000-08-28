Inside the dismantling of GE

GE is slowly dismantling an empire.

It was once a sprawling corporation that included NBC, Universal Studios, a giant appliance company and even one of America's biggest banks.

But now the iconic company founded by Thomas Edison is making itself smaller and smaller. And that shrinking has gained urgency in recent months as GE races to raise cash, chip away at a mountain of debt, and plug a huge hole in its pension fund.

No business is too sacred for the chopping block, especially because GE's stock price has been cut in half over the past two years. Even businesses central to its vaunted history — the 111-year-old railroad division and Edison's light-bulb unit — are up for grabs.

GE CEOs 1981 to 2001 Jack Welch Welch built GE into a super-conglomerate that enjoyed enormous financial success, but his push into banking dealt the company a nearly fatal blow in 2008. 2001 to 2017 Jeff Immelt Immelt guided GE through 9/11 and the 2008 financial meltdown, but poorly timed deals on his watch have wrecked the company’s balance sheet and sparked a cash crisis. 2017- present John Flannery Flannery, a 30-year veteran of GE, has been forced to raise cash by slashing the dividend and attempting to auction off the iconic rail and light-bulb businesses.

"This is a slow-motion break-up of the company," said Robert McCarthy, an analyst at Stifel.

In the 1980s and 1990s, legendary CEO Jack Welch turned GE into the biggest and most complex conglomerate on the planet. Now the new boss, John Flannery, is trying to fix the company by doing the exact opposite.

"Our objectives are to run the businesses well, make the portfolio stronger, simpler and continue to work as hard as we can to earn back your trust and to deliver for you," Flannery told disappointed shareholders last month.

The sell-off amounts to a rejection of the conglomerate model itself. GE wants to focus its attention on what it believes it does best: making power plants, jet engines and health care products like MRI machines.

Related: GE can't get rid of its light bulb business

Buying high, selling low

Most immediately, GE is hoping to use proceeds from the sales to fix a balance sheet bloated with debt after years of poorly timed deals.

"GE is a poster child for buying things high and selling them low," said Scott Davis, CEO of Melius Research.

Total debt, including pension liabilities, has nearly tripled at GE since 2013, according to calculations by Moody's. At the same time, GE's business has deteriorated, leaving the company with less cash to pay back debt.

One measure of leverage, a ratio of debt to earnings, has more than doubled over the past five years. The problem with taking on so much debt is that it leaves the company vulnerable if borrowing costs spike or the economy falters.

Davis pointed the finger for GE's problems, especially its deal-making, squarely at former CEO Jeff Immelt, who stepped down last year.

"Jeff Immelt put them in a very dangerous situation where if we fell into a recession, GE would struggle to make ends meet," he said.

The one-two punch of high debt and declining profits forced GE to cut its dividend in half last year for just the second time since the Great Depression. The bears on Wall Street are warning that GE may need to cut the dividend again if it can't turn things around soon.

GE executives are reviewing the company's portfolio of businesses, which has already undergone a huge renovation over the past dozen years.