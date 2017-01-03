The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker

Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?

Unemployment

It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”

Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017

Living standards

Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.

Inflation vs. Wage growth

Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum

Construction

45K

Hospitality

75K

IT & Communication

53K

Finance & insurance

3K

Education

–16K

Manufacturing

9K

All sectors:

419K

Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:

UBS

HSBC

(Paris, France)

JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

Lloyds of London

(Brussels, Belgium)

Deutsche Bank

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Credit Suisse

Nestle

(Poland)

Ryanair

EasyJet

(Vienna, Austria)

Nomura

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Citigroup

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Bank of America

(Dublin, Ireland)

Standard Chartered

(Frankfurt, Germany)

Royal Bank of Scotland

(Amsterdam)

By Ivana Kottasova, Tiffany Baker, Tal Yellin
Data: Office for National Statistics; Updated June 14, 2017

