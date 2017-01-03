The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?
Unemployment
It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”
Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017
Living standards
Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.
Inflation vs. Wage growth
Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum
Construction
45K
Hospitality
75K
IT & Communication
53K
Finance & insurance
3K
Education
–16K
Manufacturing
9K
All sectors:
419K
Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:
UBS
HSBC
(Paris, France)
JPMorgan Chase
Goldman Sachs
Lloyds of London
(Brussels, Belgium)
Deutsche Bank
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Credit Suisse
Nestle
(Poland)
Ryanair
EasyJet
(Vienna, Austria)
Nomura
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Citigroup
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Bank of America
(Dublin, Ireland)
Standard Chartered
(Frankfurt, Germany)
Royal Bank of Scotland
(Amsterdam)