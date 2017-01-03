The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?
Unemployment
It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”
Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017
Living standards
Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.
Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum
Hospitality
16K
Construction
1K
Public admin (incl. some private jobs)
–12K
Finance & insurance
–17K
IT & Communication
–18K
Manufacturing
–34K
All sectors:
93K
Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:
UBS
HSBC
JPMorgan Chase
Goldman Sachs
Lloyds of London
Deutsche Bank
Credit Suisse
Nestle
Ryanair