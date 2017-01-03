The CNNMoney Brexit Jobs Tracker

Prime Minister Theresa May says she has a plan to make the U.K. economy stronger and fairer after Brexit. Will it work?

Unemployment

It's about making sure that jobs stay here in the U.K., and that new jobs are created here in the U.K.”

Theresa May
Interview with The Spectator, March 2017

Living standards

Average weekly earnings after inflation is taken into account. If the index falls below 100, it means people are worse off than they were in 2015.

Change in the number of jobs since the Brexit referendum

Hospitality

16K

Construction

1K

Public admin (incl. some private jobs)

–12K

Finance & insurance

–17K

IT & Communication

–18K

Manufacturing

–34K

All sectors:

93K

Companies moving jobs or investment from the U.K. because of Brexit:

UBS

HSBC

JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

Lloyds of London

Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse

Nestle

Ryanair

By Ivana Kottasova, Tiffany Baker, Tal Yellin
Data: Office for National Statistics; Updated May 17, 2017

Interactives

My First Job