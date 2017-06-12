Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Negotiation Nation:
Brexit means Britain needs
to rethink over 600 treaties

By James Frater and Alanna Petroff

The U.K. must rethink 600+ treaties

Britain is marching itself out of the European Union, a divorce with major implications for trade and the country's economy.

One consequence: Leaving means that Britain will no longer be party to over 600 treaties that the EU has with non-European nations on issues ranging from aviation rules to nuclear imports.

The U.K. has for decades relied on the EU and its bureaucrats to do the hard work of negotiating treaties. After Brexit, the country will have to manage international relationships on its own.

It will be starting from scratch.

The lost treaties cover at least 150 countries and deal with issues related to international trade, energy, fisheries, agriculture, research and transportation. Imports of Swiss watches, Cuban cigars and South African wines are all governed by international treaties.

The government must now identify where new treaties are needed, and the most expedient way of dealing with the looming marathon of talks.

If new deals are not struck, trade with Europe and the rest of the world would revert to the rules of the World Trade Organization. The costs of doing business and moving goods would increase.

Britain faces a hard deadline: It will leave the EU in March 2019 unless all 27 remaining members of the EU agree to extend negotiations.

Here's a look at the treaties that will be lost:

The U.K. has treaties with at least 150 governments via the EU.

Treaties by government:
with

  • Country

  • Subject

  • Type

  • Signed

  • AlbaniaExternal relationsBilateral1992

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Albania, on trade and commercial and economic cooperation
  • AlbaniaEnergyMultilateral2005

    Treaty establishing the Energy Community
  • AlbaniaExternal relationsBilateral2008

    Protocol to the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Albania, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • AlbaniaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • AlbaniaAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
  • AlbaniaAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
  • AlgeriaAgriculture — Fruit saladBilateral1989

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the import into the Community of preserved fruit salads originating in Algeria
  • AlgeriaAgriculture — Tomato concentrateBilateral1989

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the import into the Community of tomato concentrates originating in Algeria
  • AlgeriaExternal relationsBilateral2002

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, of the other part - Annexes - Protocols - Final Act - Declarations
  • AlgeriaExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the People�s Democratic Republic of Algeria, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovak Republic to the European Union
  • AlgeriaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • AlgeriaExternal relationsBilateral2015

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, of the other part, on a Framework Agreement between the European Union and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the general principles for the participation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria in Union programmes
  • AndoraExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and the Principality of Andorra
  • AndoraTaxationBilateral2011

    Protocol extending to customs security measures the Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Economic Community and the Principality of Andorra
  • AngolaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Antigua and BarbudaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Antigua and BarbudaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • ArgentinaTradeBilateral1994

    Agreement in the form of agreed minutes on certain oil seeds between the European Community and Argentina pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)
  • ArgentinaTrade — TextilesBilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Argentina amending the Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Argentina on trade in textile products to take into account the expected accession of the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to the European Union - Exchange of Notes
  • ArgentinaEnergy — NuclearBilateral1996

    Agreement for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of the Argentine Republic
  • ArgentinaExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Agreement for the conclusion of negotiations between the European Community and the Republic of Argentina under GATT Article XXIV:6
  • ArgentinaAgriculture — CerealsBilateral1996

    Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Argentina on cereals
  • ArgentinaResearch and innovationBilateral1999

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Argentine Republic
  • ArgentinaAgriculture — GarlicBilateral2001

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Argentine Republic pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 for the modification of concessions with respect to garlic provided for in Schedule CXL annexed to the GATT
  • ArmeniaResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • ArmeniaExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Armenia, of the other part - Protocol on mutual assistance between authorities in customs matters - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of Letters in relation to the establishment of companies - Declaration of the French Government
  • ArmeniaExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Armenia, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • ArmeniaAir transportBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Armenia on certain aspects of air services
  • ArmeniaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • AustraliaAgriculture — Lamb, mutton, goat meatBilateral1980

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and Australia on trade in mutton, lamb and goat meat
  • AustraliaEnergy — NuclearBilateral1982

    Agreement between the Government of Australia and the European Atomic Energy Community concerning transfers of nuclear material from Australia to the European Atomic Energy Community - Letters sent to Australia from Euratom Member States which do not have bilateral agreements with Australia - Side Letters
  • AustraliaAgriculture — CheeseBilateral1984

    Exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Government of Australia on the Arrangement between Australia and the Community concerning cheese
  • AustraliaExternal relationsBilateral1995

    Agreement for the conclusion of negotiations between the European Community and Australia under Article XXIV:6 (Annex I)
  • AustraliaTradeBilateral1998

    Agreement on mutual recognition in relation to conformity assessment, certificates and markings between the European Community and Australia - Final Act - Joint Declarations
  • AustraliaReserarch and cooperationBilateral1999

    Agreement amending the Agreement relating to scientific and technical cooperation between the European Community and Australia
  • AustraliaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • AustraliaAir transportBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Australia on certain aspects of air services
  • AustraliaAgriculture — WineBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and Australia on trade in wine
  • AustraliaAir transportBilateral2011

    Agreement between the European Union and Australia on the processing and transfer of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data by air carriers to the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service
  • AustraliaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • AzerbaijanExternal relationsBilateral2008

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • AzerbaijanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • AzerbaijanAir transportBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on certain aspects of air services (*)
  • BahamasTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • BahamasDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • BarbadosTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • BarbadosDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • BelarusResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • BelarusTrade — TextilesBilateral2006

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Belarus amending the Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Belarus on trade in textile products
  • BelizeTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • BelizeDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • BeninTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaEnergyMultilateral2005

    Treaty establishing the Energy Community
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaTradeBilateral2008

    Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters between the European Community, of the one part, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, of the other part
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • Bosnia and HerzegovinaAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
  • BotswanaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • BotswanaTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement with a view to an Economic Partnership Agreement between, the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the SADC EPA States, of the other part (*)
  • BrazilTradeBilateral1994

    Agreement in the form of agreed minutes on certain oil seeds between the European Community and Brazil pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)
  • BrazilTradeBilateral2002

    Agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding between the European Community and the Federative Republic of Brazil on arrangements in the area of market access for textile and clothing products, initialled in Brasilia on 8 August 2002
  • BrazilResearch and innovationBilateral2004

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Federative Republic of Brazil
  • BrazilTradeBilateral2007

    Agreement in the form of Agreed Minutes between the European Community and the Federative Republic of Brazil pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 (GATT 1994) relating to the modification of concessions with respect to poultry meat
  • BrazilResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2009

    Agreement for cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil in the field of fusion energy research (*)
  • Burkino FasoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • BurundiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • CameroonEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
  • CambodiaTrade — TextilesBilateral2000

    Agreement between the European Community and the Kingdom of Cambodia on trade in textile products
  • CambodiaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • CameroonTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • CameroonTrade — TimberBilateral2010

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Cameroon on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber and derived products to the European Union (FLEGT) (*)
  • CanadaTrade — Olive oilBilateral1967

    Agreement with Canada under Article XXVIII of GATT on certain residues resulting from the extraction of olive oil, signed in Geneva on 15 June 1967
  • CanadaFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
  • CanadaAgriculture — Fruit and vegetablesBilateral1979

    Agreement negotiated between the European Economic Community and Canada under Article XXVIII of GATT concerning certain products in the fruit and vegetables sector
  • CanadaEnergy — NuclearBilateral1985

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of Canada, amending the Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of Canada of 6 October 1959 for cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy - Agreed minutes to the Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of Canada, amending the Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of Canada of 6 October 1959 for cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy
  • CanadaFisheriesBilateral1993

    Agreement in the form of exchanges of letters between the European Community and the Government of Canada concerning fisheries relations - Memorandum of understanding
  • CanadaResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • CanadaTradeBilateral1994

    Agreement in the form of agreed minutes on certain oil seeds between the European Community and Canada pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)
  • CanadaEnergy — NuclearBilateral1995

    Implementing Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community represented by the Commission of the European Communities and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited designated as implementing agent by the Government of Canada on the involvement of Canada in the European Atomic Energy Community contribution to the engineering design activities (EDA) for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER)
  • CanadaExternal relationsBilateral1995

    Agreement for the conclusion of negotiations between the European Community and Canada under Article XXIV:6
  • CanadaCustomsBilateral1997

    Agreement between the European Community and Canada on customs cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters
  • CanadaHome affairsBilateral1998

    Agreement on mutual recognition between the European Community and Canada
  • CanadaResearch and cooperationBilateral1998

    Agreement amending the Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the European Community and Canada
  • CanadaResearch and innovationBilateral1998

    Agreement between Canada and the European Atomic Energy Community for cooperation in the area of nuclear research
  • CanadaCompetitionBilateral1999

    Agreement between the European Communities and the Government of Canada regarding the application of their competition laws - Statement by the Commission - Exchange of Letters
  • CanadaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • CanadaAgricultureBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and Canada pursuant to Article XXVIII of GATT 1994 for the modification of concessions with respect to cereals provided for in EC Schedule CXL annexed to the GATT 1994
  • CanadaAgriculture — WineBilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Community and Canada on trade in wines and spirit drinks
  • CanadaAgriculture — Live animalsBilateral2005

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of Letters with the Government of Canada on the modifications of Annex V and Annex VIII to the Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Canada on sanitary measures to protect public and animal health in respect of trade in live animals and animal products
  • CanadaExternal relations — SecurityBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Canada on the processing of Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record data
  • CanadaTransportBilateral2009

    Agreement on civil aviation safety between the European Community and Canada
  • CanadaTradeBilateral2016

    Strategic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Canada, of the other part
  • CanadaAir transportBilateral2009

    Agreement on Air Transport between Canada and the European Community and its Member States (*)
  • Cape VerdeTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Cape VerdeFisheriesBilateral2011

    Protocol agreed between the European Union and the Republic of Cape Verde setting out the fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for in the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the two parties currently in force
  • Cape VerdeAir transportBilateral2011

    Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Cape Verde on certain aspects of air services (*)
  • Central African RepublicTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Central African RepublicTrade — TimberBilateral2011

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Central African Republic on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber and derived products to the European Union (FLEGT)
  • ChadTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • ChileCustomsBilateral2001

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Chile adding a Protocol on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters to the Framework Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Chile, of the other part - Protocol on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
  • ChileResearch and innovationBilateral2002

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Republic of Chile
  • ChileExternal relationsBilateral2002

    Agreement establishing an association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Chile, of the other part - Final act
  • ChileAgriculture — WineBilateral2006

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Chile concerning amendments to the Agreement on trade in spirit drinks and aromatised drinks annexed to the Agreement establishing an association between the European Community and its member states, of the one part, and the Republic of Chile, of the other part
  • ChileTrade — WineBilateral2009

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Chile concerning amendment of Appendix V to the Agreement on Trade in Wines of the Association Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Chile, of the other part
  • ChileAir transportBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Chile on certain aspects of air services (*)
  • ChinaResearch and innovationBilateral1998

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Government of the People's Republic of China
  • ChinaCustomsBilateral1999

    Agreement between the European Community and Hong Kong, China on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
  • ChinaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • ChinaCustomsBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Peoples Republic of China on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
  • ChinaTrade — TextilesBilateral2005

    Memorandum of Understanding on the export of certain Chinese Textile and Clothing Products to the European Union between the European Commission and the Ministry of Commerce of the People�s Republic of China
  • ChinaTradeBilateral2006

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the People's Republic of China pursuant to Article XXIV:6 and Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 relating to the modification of concessions in the schedules of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovak Republic in the course of their accession to the European Union
  • ChinaResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
  • ChinaCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2003

    Cooperation Agreement on a Civil Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - GALILEO between the European Community and its Member States and the People's Republic of China (*)
  • ColombiaTradeMultilateral2012

    Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Colombia and Peru, of the other part
  • ColombiaTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
  • ComorosTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • ComorosTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
  • CongoDevelopment — TimberBilateral2010

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of the Congo on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber and derived products to the European Union (FLEGT)
  • CongoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Cook IslandsFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • Cook IslandsTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Costa RicaTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
  • Ivory CoastTradeBilateral2008

    Stepping Stone Economic Partnership Agreement between Côte d'Ivoire, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • Ivory CoastEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
  • Ivory CoastFisheriesBilateral2008

    Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire
  • Ivory CoastTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • CubaFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
  • CubaTradeBilateral2008

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Cuba pursuant to Article XXIV:6 and Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 relating to the modification of concessions in the schedules of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania in the course of their accession to the European Union
  • Democratic Republic of CongoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • DjiboutiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • DominicaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • DominicaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • Dominican RepublicTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Dominican RepublicDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • EgyptTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • EgyptExternal relationsBilateral2001

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, of the other part
  • EgyptTradeBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters concerning the provisional application of the trade and trade-related provisions of the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, of the other part
  • EgyptExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovak Republic to the European Union
  • EgyptResearch and innovationBilateral2005

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Arab Republic of Egypt
  • EgyptExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • EgyptAgricultureBilateral2009

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Arab Republic of Egypt concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures on agricultural products, processed agricultural products and fish and fishery products, the replacement of Protocols 1 and 2 and their annexes and amendments to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, of the other part
  • EgyptTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • El SalvadorTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
  • EritreaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • EthiopiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Faroe IslandsFisheriesMultilateral1980

    Convention on future multilateral cooperation in North-East Atlantic fisheries (NEAFC)
  • Faroe IslandsCustomsBilateral1996

    Agreement between the European Community, of the one part, and the Government of Denmark and the Home Government of the Faroe Islands, of the other part
  • Faroe IslandsTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • Faroe IslandsResearch and innovationBilateral2014

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Union and the Faroe Islands associating the Faroe Islands to Horizon 2020 - the Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (2014-2020)
  • Faroe IslandsFisheriesMultilateral2006

    Amendments to the Convention on future multilateral cooperation in the North- East Atlantic Fisheries allowing for the establishment of dispute settlement procedures, the extension of the scope of the Convention and a review of the objectives of the Convention (*)
  • Faroe IslandsResearch and innovationBilateral2010

    Agreement between the European Union and the Government of the Faroes on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (*)
  • FijiFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • FijiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • MacedoniaTrade — SugarBilateral2005

    Agreement in the Form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, of the other part, on a tariff quota for the imports of sugar and sugar products originating in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia into the Community
  • MacedoniaEnlargementBilateral2008

    Protocol to the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • MacedoniaTrade — AgricultureBilateral2001

    Additional Protocol adjusting the trade aspects of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, of the other part, to take account of the outcome of the negotiations between the parties on reciprocal preferential concessions for certain wines, the reciprocal recognition, protection and control of wine names and the reciprocal recognition, protection and control of designations for spirits and aromatised drinks
  • GabonTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • GabonFisheriesBilateral2013

    Protocol setting out the fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for by the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Gabonese Republic
  • GambiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • GeorgiaResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • GeorgiaExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and Georgia, of the other part - Protocol on mutual assistance between authorities in customs matters - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of Letters in relation to the establishment of companies - Declaration of the French Government
  • GeorgiaAir transportBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the government of Georgia on certain aspects of air services
  • GeorgiaExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and Georgia, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • GeorgiaAgricultureBilateral2011

    Agreement between the European Union and Georgia on protection of geographical indications of agricultural products and foodstuff
  • GeorgiaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • GhanaDevelopment — TimberBilateral2009

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Ghana on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber products into the Community (FLEGT)
  • GreenlandFisheriesMultilateral1980

    Convention on future multilateral cooperation in North-East Atlantic fisheries (NEAFC)
  • GreenlandFishersBilateral2012

    Protocol setting out the fishing opportunities and financial contribution provided for in the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Community on the one hand, and the Government of Denmark and the Home Rule Government of Greenland, on the other hand
  • GreenlandFisheriesMultilateral2006

    Amendments to the Convention on future multilateral cooperation in the North- East Atlantic Fisheries allowing for the establishment of dispute settlement procedures, the extension of the scope of the Convention and a review of the objectives of the Convention (*)
  • GrenadaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • GrenadaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • GuineaFisheriesBilateral2009

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters on the provisional application of the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Guinea
  • GuineaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Guinea-BissauTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • Guinea-BissauFisheriesBilateral2011

    Protocol agreed between the European Union and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau setting out fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for in the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the two parties currently in force (*)
  • GuatemalaTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
  • GuyanaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • GuyanaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • HaitiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • HaitiDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • HondurasTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
  • IcelandExternal relationsBilateral1972

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland - Protocol No 1 concerning the treatment applicable to certain products - Protocol No 2 concerning products subject to special arrangements to take account of differences in the cost of agricultural products incorporated therein - Protocol No 3 concerning the definition of the concept of �originating products� and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol No 4 concerning quantitative restrictions which Iceland may retain - Protocol No 5 concerning certain provisions relating to Ireland - Protocol No 6 concerning the special provisions applicable to imports of certain fish products into the Community - Final Act - Declarations by the Community
  • IcelandFisheriesMultilateral1980

    Convention on future multilateral cooperation in North-East Atlantic fisheries (NEAFC)
  • IcelandAgriculture — Sheep and goat meatBilateral1981

    Arrangement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland on trade in sheepmeat and goatmeat
  • IcelandAgricultureBilateral1986

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland concerning non-agricultural and processed agricultural products not covered by the Agreement
  • IcelandCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention concerning the simplification of formalities in trade in goods
  • IcelandCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandCustomsBilateral1989

    Supplementary Protocol to the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland concerning the elimination of existing and prevention of new quantitative restrictions affecting exports or measures having equivalent effect - Joint Declaration
  • IcelandResearch and innovationBilateral1989

    Framework Agreement for scientific and technical cooperation between the European Communities and the Republic of Iceland
  • IcelandExternal relationsMultilateral1992

    Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA)
  • IcelandCustomsMultilateral1992

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandExternal relationsMultilateral1993

    Protocol adjusting the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) between the European Communities, their Member States and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Sweden
  • IcelandCustomsBilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandCustomsMultilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandCustomsMultilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandCustomsBilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
  • IcelandTradeBilateral1999

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of letters between the European Community, of the one part, and the Republic of Iceland, of the other part, on Protocol 2 to the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland
  • IcelandJustice, freedom and securityMultilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Iceland and the Kingdom of Norway on the application of certain provisions of the Convention of 29 may 2000 on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Member States of the European Union and the 2001 Protocol thereto
  • IcelandAgricultureBilateral2007

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Iceland concerning additional trade preferences in agricultural products undertaken on the basis of Article 19 of the Agreement on the European Economic Area
  • IcelandTrade — FisheriesBilateral2010

    Additional Protocol to the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Iceland
  • IcelandTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • IcelandEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • IcelandAir transportBilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
  • IcelandFisheriesMultilateral2006

    Amendments to the Convention on future multilateral cooperation in the North- East Atlantic Fisheries allowing for the establishment of dispute settlement procedures, the extension of the scope of the Convention and a review of the objectives of the Convention (*)
  • IndiaTrade — SugarBilateral1975

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of India on cane sugar
  • IndiaEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
  • IndiaExternal relationsBilateral1993

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of India on partnership and development - Declaration of the Community concerning tariff adjustments - Declarations of the Community and India
  • IndiaTrade — TextilesBilateral1996

    Memorandum of Understanding between the European Community and the Republic of India on arrangements in the area of market access for textile products
  • IndiaAgriculture — SugarBilateral2001

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of India of the supply of raw sugar to be refined
  • IndiaCustomsBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of India on customs cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
  • IndiaAgriculture — RiceBilateral2004

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and India pursuant to Article XXVIII of the GATT 1994 relating to the modification of concessions with respect to rice provided for in EC Schedule CXL annexed to the GATT 1994
  • IndiaResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
  • IndiaResearch and innovationBilateral2007

    Agreement renewing the Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of India
  • IndiaAir transportBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of India on certain aspects of air services (*)
  • IndiaResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2009

    Agreement for cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Government of the Republic of India in the field of fusion energy research (*)
  • IndonesiaTradeMultilateral1980

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations - Protocol concerning Article 1 of the Agreement
  • IndonesiaExternal relationsBilateral2009

    Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and cooperation between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Indonesia, of the other part
  • IndonesiaTrade — TimberBilateral2013

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Indonesia on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber products to the European Union (FLEGT)
  • IsraelTrade — OrangesBilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the Community and Israel regarding the implementation of the Uruguay round agreements
  • IsraelExternal relationsBilateral1995

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part
  • IsraelAgriculture — OrangesBilateral1996

    Agreement between the European Community, of the one part, and the Government of Denmark and the Home Government of the Faroe Islands, of the other part
  • IsraelAgricultureBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the State of Israel concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures and the replacement of Protocols 1 and 2 to the EC-Israel Association Agreement - Protocol 1 concerning the arrangements applicable to imports into the Community of agricultural products originating in Israel - Protocol 2 concerning the arrangements applicable to imports into Israel of agricultural products originating in the Community
  • IsraelResearch and innovationBilateral2007

    Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the European Community and the State of Israel - Final Act - Joint Declaration
  • IsraelExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
  • IsraelAir transportBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and the State of Israel on certain aspects of air services
  • IsraelAgricultureBilateral2009

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the State of Israel concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures on agricultural products, processed agricultural products and fish and fishery products, the replacement of Protocols 1 and 2 and their annexes and amendments to the Euro Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part
  • IsraelTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • IsraelAgricultureBilateral2012

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Union, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part, amending the Annexes to Protocols 1 and 2 of the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part
  • IsraelCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2004

    Cooperation Agreement on a Civil Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) between the European Community and its Members and the State of Israel (*)
  • JamaicaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • JamaicaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
  • JapanEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
  • JapanFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
  • JapanEnergy — NuclearBilateral1989

    Agreement for cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Government of Japan in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion
  • JapanEnergy — NuclearMultilateral1992

    Protocol 1 to the Agreement among the European Atomic Energy Community, the Government of Japan, the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in the engineering design activities for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor
  • JapanResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • JapanFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • JapanTradeBilateral2001

    Agreement on mutual recognition between the European Community and Japan - Annexes - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of letters
  • JapanCompetitionBilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Japan concerning cooperation on anti-competitive activities - Agreed minute
  • JapanPublic health — NuclearBilateral2006

    Agreement between the Government of Japan and the European Atomic Energy Community for co-operation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy
  • JapanResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
  • JapanResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Government of Japan for the Joint Implementation of the Broader Approach Activities in the Field of Fusion Energy Research
  • JapanCustomsBilateral2008

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Japan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
  • JapanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • JordanExternal relations — FlowersBilateral1997

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the Community and Jordan concerning imports into the Community of fresh cut flowers and flower buds falling within subheading 060310 of the Common Customs Tariff
  • JordanExternal relationsBilateral1997

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, of the other part - Protocol 1 concerning the arrangements applicable to the importation into the Community of agricultural products originating in Jordan - Protocol 2 concerning the arrangements applicable to the importation into Jordan of agricultural products originating in the Community - Protocol 3 concerning the definition of the concept of 'originating products' and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol 4 on mutual assistance between administrative authorities in customs matters - Joint Declarations - Final Act
  • JordanAgricultureBilateral2006

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures and amending the EC-Jordan Association Agreement as well as replacing Annexes I, II, III and IV and Protocols 1 and 2 to that Agreement
  • JordanAgricultureBilateral2007

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan amending the EC-Jordan Association Agreement
  • JordanTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • JordanResearch and innovationBilateral2011

    Agreement between the European Community and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Scientific and Technological Cooperation
  • JordanExternal relationsBilateral2012

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, of the other part, on a Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the general principles for the participation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Union programmes
  • JordanAir transportBilateral2009

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union (*)
  • JordanAir transportBilateral2010

    Euro-Mediterranean Aviation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, of the other part (*)
  • KazakhstanResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • KazakhstanCustomsBilateral1995

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States and the Republic of Kazakhstan - Protocol on mutual assistance between authorities in customs matters - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of Letters in relation to the establishment of companies - Declaration of the French Government
  • KazakhstanNuclearInternational1999

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear safety
  • KazakhstanEnergy — NuclearBilateral2002

    Agreement for cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Atomic Energy Community in the field of controlled nuclear fusion
  • KazakhstanTrade — TextilesBilateral2004

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Kazakhstan amending the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Kazakhstan on trade in textile products initialled in Brussels on 15 October 1993, as last amended by an Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters initialled on 29 November 1999 (*)
  • KazakhstanExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Kazakhstan, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia, and the Slovak Republic to the European Union
  • KazakhstanTrade — SteelBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on trade in certain steel products - Agreed minute - Protocol A
  • KazakhstanEnergy — NuclearBilateral2006

    Agreement for co-operation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
  • KazakhstanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • KenyaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • KiribatiFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • KiribatiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • KosovoTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • KosovoAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
  • KyrgyzstanAir transportBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on certain aspects of air services
  • KyrgyzstanResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
  • KyrgyzstanCustomsBilateral1995

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Kyrgyz Republic, of the other part - Protocol on mutual assistance between authorities in customs matters - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of Letters in relation to the establishment of companies - Declaration of the French Government
  • KyrgyzstanExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, of the other part to take account of the accession of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovak Republic to the European Union
  • KyrgyzstanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • LaosExternal relationsBilateral1997

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and the Lao People's Democratic Republic
  • LebanonExternal relationsBilateral2002

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Lebanon, of the other part
  • LebanonTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • LebanonExternal relationsBilateral2014

    Association Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the one part, and Ukraine, of the other part (*)
  • LesothoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • LesothoTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement with a view to an Economic Partnership Agreement between, the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the SADC EPA States, of the other part (*)
  • LiberiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • LiberiaTrade — TimberBilateral2011

    Voluntary Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Liberia on forest law enforcement, governance and trade in timber products to the European Union (FLEGT)
  • LiberiaFisheriesBilateral2015

    Protocol on the implementation of the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Liberia (*)
  • LiechtensteinTradeBilateral1972

    Additional agreement on validity for the principality of Liechtenstein of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation of 22 July 1972
  • LiechtensteinTradeBilateral1975

    Protocol complementary to the additional agreement on validity for the principality of Liechtenstein of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation
  • LiechtensteinExternal relationsMultilateral1992

    Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA)
  • LiechtensteinExternal relationsMultilateral1993

    Protocol adjusting the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) between the European Communities, their Member States and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Sweden
  • LiechtensteinTrade — AgicultureMultilateral2007

    Additional Agreement between the European Community, the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein extending to the Principality of Liechtenstein the Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on trade in agricultural products
  • LiechtensteinTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • MacauExternal relationsBilateral1992

    Agreement for trade and cooperation between the European Economic Community and Macao
  • MacauAir transportBilateral2013

    Agreement between the European Union and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People�s Republic of China on certain aspects of air services
  • MacedoniaExternal relationsBilateral2001

    Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, of the other part - Protocol 1 on textile and clothing products - Protocol 2 on steel products - protocol 3 on trade between the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and the Community in processed agricultural products - Protocol 4 concerning the definition of the concept of "originating products" and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol 5 on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters - Final Act
  • MacedoniaAir transportBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on certain aspects of air services
  • MacedoniaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
  • MacedoniaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • MacedoniaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
  • MacedoniaAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
  • MacedoniaAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
  • MadagascarFisheriesBilateral1986

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Madagascar on fishing off Madagascar
  • MadagascarTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • MadagascarFisheriesBilateral2007

    Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Madagascar and the European Community (*)
  • MadagascarTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
  • MadagascarFisheriesBilateral2012

    Protocol agreed between the European Union and the Republic of Madagascar setting out fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for in the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the two parties currently in force (*)
  • MalawiTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
  • MalaysiaEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
  • MalaysiaTradeMultilateral1980

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations - Protocol concerning Article 1 of the Agreement
  • MalaysiaAir transportBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Malaysia on certain aspects of air services
  • MaldivesAir transportBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Maldives on certain aspects of air services
  • Marshall IslandsFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
  • Marshall IslandsTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • MauritaniaFisheriesBilateral1998

    Agreement on cooperation in the sea fisheries sector between the European Community and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
    View summary

  • MauritaniaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • MauritiusTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • MauritiusFisheriesBilateral2012

    Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Mauritius
    View summary

  • MauritiusTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
    View summary

  • MexicoTradeBilateral1987

    Protocol for the accession of Mexico to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade

  • MexicoExternal relationsBilateral1997

    Economic Partnership, Political Coordination and Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the United Mexican States, of the other part - Final Act - Declarations
    View summary

  • MexicoResearch and innovationBilateral2004

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the United Mexican States
    View summary

  • MexicoExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Second Additional Protocol to the Economic Partnership, Political Coordination and Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the United Mexican States, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
    View summary

  • MicronesiaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • MicronesiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • MicronesiaFisheriesBilateral2010

    Protocol setting out the fishing opportunities and financial contribution provided for in the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Community and the Federated States of Micronesia on fishing in the Federated States of Micronesia (*)
    View summary

  • MoldovaTrade — SteelBilateral2004

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Moldova establishing a double-checking system without quantitative limits in respect of certain steel products from the Republic of Moldova to the European Community
    View summary

  • MoldovaEnergyMultilateral2005

    Treaty establishing the Energy Community
    View summary

  • MoldovaAir transportBilateral2006

    Protocol amending the Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Moldova on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • MoldovaAgricultureBilateral2012

    Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova on the protection of geographical indications of agricultural products and foodstuffs
    View summary

  • MoldovaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • MoldovaAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
    View summary

  • MoldovaTradeBilateral2014

    Association Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Moldova, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • MonacoAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
    View summary

  • MongoliaTradeBilateral1992

    Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the European Economic Community and Mongolia
    View summary

  • MongoliaAir transportBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Mongolia on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • MongoliaEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • MontenegroEnergyMultilateral2005

    Treaty establishing the Energy Community
    View summary

  • MontenegroTradeBilateral2007

    Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters between the European Community, of the one part, and the Republic of Montenegro, of the other part - Protocols - Final Act � Declarations
    View summary

  • MontenegroEnlargementBilateral2007

    Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States of the one part, and the Republic of Montenegro, of the other part
    View summary

  • MontenegroTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • MontenegroFisheriesBilateral2013

    Protocol to the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Montenegro, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Croatia to the European Union
    View summary

  • MontenegroAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
    View summary

  • MoroccoExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Morocco concerning certain amendments to Annexes 2, 3, 4 and 6 to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Kingdom of Morocco, of the other part
    View summary

  • MoroccoExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Kingdom of Morocco, of the other part - Protocol 1 on the arrangements applying to imports into the Community of agricultural products originating in Morocco - Protocol 2 on the arrangements applying to imports into the Community of fishery products originating in Morocco - Protocol 3 on the arrangements applying to imports into Morocco of agricultural products originating in the Community - Protocol 4 concerning the definition of originating products and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol 5 on mutual assistance in customs matters between the administrative authorities - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Agreements in the form of an Exchange of Letters - Declaration by the Community - Declarations by Morocco
    View summary

  • MoroccoResearch and innovationBilateral2003

    Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the European Community and the Kingdom of Morocco
    View summary

  • MoroccoAgricultureBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Morocco concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures and the replacement of the agricultural protocols to the EC-Morocco Association Agreement - Protocol No 1 on the arrangements applying to imports into the Community of agricultural products originating in Morocco - Protocol No 3 concerning the arrangements applicable to imports into Morocco of agricultural products originating in the Community
    View summary

  • MoroccoFisheriesBilateral2006

    Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Community and the Kingdom of Morocco
    View summary

  • MoroccoCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2006

    Cooperation Agreement on a Civil Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) between the European Community and its Member States and the Kingdom of Morocco
    View summary

  • MoroccoAgricultureBilateral2010

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures on agricultural products, processed agricultural products, fish and fishery products, the replacement of Protocols 1, 2 and 3 and their Annexes and amendments to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Kingdom of Morocco, of the other part
    View summary

  • MoroccoTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • MozambiqueTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • MozambiqueTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement with a view to an Economic Partnership Agreement between, the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the SADC EPA States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • NamibiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • NauruFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • NepalTrade — TextilesBilateral2002

    Agreement between the European Community and the Kingdom of Nepal on trade in textile products
    View summary

  • NepalAir transportBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Nepal on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • New ZealandAgriculture — Lamb, mutton, goat meatBilateral1980

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and New Zealand on trade in mutton, lamb and goat meat
    View summary

  • New ZealandAgriculture — CheeseBilateral1984

    Exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Government of New Zealand amending the Joint Discipline Arrangement between New Zealand and the Community concerning cheese
    View summary

  • New ZealandTradeBilateral1998

    Agreement on mutual recognition in relation to conformity assessment between the European Community and New Zealand - Final Act - Joint Declarations
    View summary

  • New ZealandFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • New ZealandAgriculture — live animalsBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters on the amendments to the Annexes to the agreement between the European Community and New Zealand on sanitary measures applicable to trade in live animals and animal products
    View summary

  • New ZealandAgriculture — live animalsBilateral2004

    Exchange of Letters constituting an Arrangement with New Zealand on the modification of Annex V to the Agreement between the European Community and New Zealand on sanitary measures applicable to trade in live animals and animal products
    View summary

  • New ZealandResearch and innovationBilateral2008

    Agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Government of New Zealand
    View summary

  • NicaraguaTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
    View summary

  • NiueFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • NigerTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • NigeriaEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • NigeriaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • NiueTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral1970

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and Norway negotiated under Article XXVIII (1) of the general Agreement on the customs tariffs and the trade (GATT) signed in Geneva on 11 November 1970
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral1973

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway - Protocol n° 1 on the arrangement applicable to certain products - Protocol n° 2 on the products subject to a special treatment to take account of the differences in cost of the integrated agricultural products - Protocol n° 3 relating to the definition of the �original product� concept and to the administrative cooperation methods - Protocol n° 4 aiming at certain special provisions concerning Ireland - final Act - Statements
    View summary

  • NorwayTrade — SteelBilateral1973

    Agreement between the Member States of the European Coal and Steel Community and the European Coal and Steel Community, on the one hand, and Kingdom of Norway, on the other hand - Protocol on the arrangement applicable to certain products - final Act - Statements
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral1973

    Exchange of letters having as an object the correction of Article 3 of the protocol n° 1 of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral1978

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayTrade — ChemicalsBilateral1980

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending tables I and II annexed to the protocol n° 2 of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayFisheriesMultilateral1980

    Convention on future multilateral cooperation in North-East Atlantic fisheries (NEAFC)
    View summary

  • NorwayResearch and innovationBilateral1986

    Framework Agreement for Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the European Communities and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayExternal relationsBilateral1986

    Agreements in the form of exchange of letters between the EC and the kingdom of Norway relating to the fields of agriculture and of fishing
    View summary

  • NorwayExternal relationsBilateral1986

    Agreements in the form of exchange of letters covering the non agricultural processed products not covered by the agreement between the European Community and the kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention concerning the simplification of formalities in trade in goods
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsBilateral1989

    Supplementary Protocol to the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway concerning the elimination of existing and prevention of new quantitative restrictions affecting exports or measures having equivalent effect - Joint Declaration
    View summary

  • NorwayAgricultureBilateral1992

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the kingdom of Norway concerning certain arrangements in the agricultural field.
    View summary

  • NorwayExternal relationsMultilateral1992

    Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA)
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsMultilateral1992

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • NorwayExternal relationsMultilateral1993

    Protocol adjusting the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) between the European Communities, their Member States and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Sweden
    View summary

  • NorwayResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsBilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsMultilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsMultilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • NorwayCustomsBilateral1997

    Agreement on customs cooperation in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral2002

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community, on the one hand, and the Kingdom of Norway, on the other hand, concerning the protocol n° 2 of the agreement B of free trade between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway - approved Official report
    View summary

  • NorwayAgriculture — CheeseBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Norway concerning the granting of additional trade preferences for agricultural products, on the basis of Article 19 of the agreement on the European Economic Area
    View summary

  • NorwayExternal relationsBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Norway pertaining to certain products of agriculture
    View summary

  • NorwayJustice, freedom and securityMultilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Iceland and the Kingdom of Norway on the application of certain provisions of the Convention of 29 may 2000 on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Member States of the European Union and the 2001 Protocol thereto
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeBilateral2004

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Norway concerning the protocol No. 2 of the agreement B of free trade between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayAgriculture — CheeseBilateral2006

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Kingdom of Norway concerning adjustments of trade preferences in cheese undertaken on the basis of Article 19 of the Agreement on the European Economic Area
    View summary

  • NorwayTrade — FisheriesBilateral2010

    Additional Protocol to the Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2010

    Cooperation Agreement on Satellite Navigation between the European Union and its Member States and the Kingdom of Norway
    View summary

  • NorwayTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • NorwayFisheriesBilateral2015

    Agreement between the European Union and the Kingdom of Norway on reciprocal access to fishing in the Skagerrak for vessels flying the flag of Denmark, Norway and Sweden
    View summary

  • NorwayEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • NorwayAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
    View summary

  • NorwayAir transportBilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
    View summary

  • NorwayFisheriesMultilateral2006

    Amendments to the Convention on future multilateral cooperation in the North- East Atlantic Fisheries allowing for the establishment of dispute settlement procedures, the extension of the scope of the Convention and a review of the objectives of the Convention (*)
    View summary

  • PakistanTrade — TextilesBilateral2001

    Memorandum of Understanding between the European Community and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on transitional arrangements in the field of market access for textile and clothing products
    View summary

  • PakistanAgriculture — RiceBilateral2004

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and Pakistan pursuant to Article XXVIII of the GATT 1994 relating to the modification of concessions with respect to rice provided for in EC Schedule CXL annexed to the GATT 1994
    View summary

  • PakistanAir transportBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • PalauFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • PalauTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Palestinian AuthorityExternal relationsBilateral1997

    Euro-Mediterranean Interim Association Agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Community, of the one part, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) for the benefit of the Palestinian Authority of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of the other part - Protocol 1 on the arrangements applying to imports into the Community of agricultural products originating in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip - Protocol 2 on the arrangements applying to imports into the West Bank and the Gaza Strip of agricultural products originating in the Community - Protocol 3 concerning the definition of the concept of 'originating products' and methods of administrative cooperation - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Declaration by the European Community
    View summary

  • Palestinian AuthorityAgricultureBilateral2005

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) for the benefit of the Palestinian Authority of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures and the replacement of Protocols 1 and 2 to the EC-Palestinian Authority Interim Association Agreement
    View summary

  • Palestinian AuthorityAgricultureBilateral2011

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Union, of the one part, and the Palestinian Authority of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of the other part, providing further liberalisation of agricultural products, processed agricultural products and fish and fishery products and amending the Euro-Mediterranean Interim Association Agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Community, of the one part, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) for the benefit of the Palestinian Authority of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, of the other part
    View summary

  • Palestinian AuthorityTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • PanamaTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
    View summary

  • Papua New GuineaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • Papua New GuineaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • ParaguayAir transportBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Paraguay on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • PeruTradeMultilateral2012

    Trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and Colombia and Peru, of the other part
    View summary

  • PeruTradeMultilateral2012

    Agreement establishing an Association between the European Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and Central America on the other (*)
    View summary

  • PhilippinesTradeMultilateral1980

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations - Protocol concerning Article 1 of the Agreement
    View summary

  • PhilippinesFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • RussiaEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • RussiaFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
    View summary

  • RussiaFisheriesMultilateral1980

    Convention on future multilateral cooperation in North-East Atlantic fisheries (NEAFC)
    View summary

  • RussiaAgricultureBilateral1992

    Agreement in the form of a complementary exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Russian Federation on a credit guarantee for exports of agricultural products and foodstuffs to Russia
    View summary

  • RussiaEnergy — NuclearMultilateral1992

    Protocol 1 to the Agreement among the European Atomic Energy Community, the Government of Japan, the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in the engineering design activities for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor
    View summary

  • RussiaResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
    View summary

  • RussiaTrade — TextilesBilateral1998

    Agreement between the European Community and the Russian Federation on trade in textile products
    View summary

  • RussiaExternal relations — NuclearMultilateral2003

    Framework agreement on a Multilateral Nuclear Environmental Programme in the Russian Federation
    View summary

  • RussiaExternal relations — NuclearMultilateral2003

    Protocol on Claims, Legal Proceedings and Indemnification to the Framework Agreement on a Multilateral Nuclear Environmental Programme in the Russian Federation
    View summary

  • RussiaResearch and innovationBilateral2003

    Agreement renewing the Agreement on cooperation in science and technology between the European Community and the Government of the Russian Federation
    View summary

  • RussiaResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
    View summary

  • RussiaExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Russian Federation, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
    View summary

  • RussiaTrade — SteelBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Community and the Russian Federation on trade in certain steel products
    View summary

  • RussiaExternal relationsBilateral2014

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Russian Federation, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Croatia to the European Union
    View summary

  • RussiaFisheriesMultilateral2006

    Amendments to the Convention on future multilateral cooperation in the North- East Atlantic Fisheries allowing for the establishment of dispute settlement procedures, the extension of the scope of the Convention and a review of the objectives of the Convention (*)
    View summary

  • RussiaFisheriesBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in fisheries and the conservation of the living marine resources in the Baltic Sea (*)
    View summary

  • RussiaTrade — TimberBilateral2011

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Union and the Russian Federation relating to the administration of tariff-rate quotas applying to exports of wood from the Russian Federation to the European Union (*)
    View summary

  • RwandaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Saint Christopher and NevisTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Saint Christopher and NevisDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • Saint LuciaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Saint LuciaDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • SamoaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • SamoaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • San MarinoExternal relationsBilateral1991

    Agreement on Cooperation and Customs Union between the European Economic Community and the Republic of San Marino
    View summary

  • Sao Tome and PrincipeTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SenegalFisheriesBilateral1979

    Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Senegal and the European Economic Community on fishing off the Coast of Senegal
    View summary

  • SenegalTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SerbiaTrade — TextilesBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Serbia on trade in textile products
    View summary

  • SerbiaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • SerbiaAir transportMultilateral2006

    Multilateral Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Montenegro, the Kingdom of Norway, Romania, the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo on the establishment of a European Common Aviation Area (*)
    View summary

  • SeychellesTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SeychellesFisheriesBilateral2013

    Protocol setting out the fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for by the Fisheries Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Seychelles
    View summary

  • SeychellesFisheris — TunaBilateral2006

    Protocol setting out, for the period from 18 January 2005 to 17 January 2011, the fishing opportunities and the financial contribution provided for by the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Republic of Seychelles on fishing off Seychelles (*)
    View summary

  • SeychellesTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
    View summary

  • Sierra LeoneTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SingaporeEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • SingaporeTradeMultilateral1980

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations - Protocol concerning Article 1 of the Agreement
    View summary

  • SingaporeAir transportBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on certain aspects of air services (*)
    View summary

  • Solomon IslandsFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • Solomon IslandsTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • South AfricaResearch and InnovationBilateral1996

    Agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Republic of South Africa
    View summary

  • South AfricaCustomsBilateral1999

    Agreement on Trade, Development and Cooperation between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of South Africa, of the other part - Protocol 1 concerning the definition of the concept of 'originating products' and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol 2 on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters - Final Act - Declarations
    View summary

  • South AfricaTrade — SpiritsBilateral2002

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of South Africa on trade in spirits - Protocol - Final Act - Declarations
    View summary

  • South AfricaTrade — WineBilateral2002

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of South Africa on trade in wine - Protocol - Final Act - Declarations
    View summary

  • South AfricaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • South AfricaTradeBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of South Africa, of the other part, amending the Agreement on Trade, Development and Cooperation (*)
    View summary

  • South KoreaFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
    View summary

  • South KoreaResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
    View summary

  • South KoreaTradeBilateral1996

    Framework Agreement for Trade and Cooperation between the European Community and its Member States, on the one hand, and the Republic of Korea, on the other hand
    View summary

  • South KoreaCustomsBilateral1997

    Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Korea on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
    View summary

  • South KoreaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • South KoreaTradeBilateral2005

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Korea pursuant to Article XXIV:6 and Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994
    View summary

  • South KoreaCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2006

    Cooperation agreement on a Civil Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part
    View summary

  • South KoreaResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
    View summary

  • South KoreaResearch and innovationBilateral2006

    Agreement on the Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of Korea
    View summary

  • South KoreaCompetitionBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Republic of Korea concerning cooperation on anti-competitive activities
    View summary

  • South KoreaExternal relationsBilateral2010

    Framework Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part
    View summary

  • South KoreaResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2006

    Agreement for co-operation between the European Atomic Energy Community represented by the Commission and the Government of the Republic of Korea in the field of fusion energy research (*)
    View summary

  • South KoreaTradeBilateral2010

    Free trade Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Korea, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • Sri LankaEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • Sri LankaTrade — TextilesBilateral2001

    Memorandum of Understanding between the European Community and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on arrangements in the area of market access for textile and clothing products initialled in Brussels on 5 December 2000
    View summary

  • Sri LankaAir transportBilateral2012

    Agreement between the European Union and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • SurinameTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SurinameDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • SwazilandTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • SwazilandTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement with a view to an Economic Partnership Agreement between, the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the SADC EPA States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTrade — Coal and steelBilateral1956

    Consultation agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the High Authority of the European Coal and Steel Community
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgriculture — CheeseBilateral1967

    Tariff agreement with Switzerland negotiated under Article XXVIII of GATT on certain cheeses of the ex position 04,04 of the Common Customs Tariff, signed in Geneva on 29 June 1967

  • SwitzerlandCustoms — WatchesBilateral1972

    Additional Agreement to the Agreement concerning products of the clock and watch industry between the European Economic Community and its Member States and the Swiss Confederation
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTradeBilateral1972

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation �Protocol n°1 on the arrangement applicable to certain products - Protocol n°2 on the products subject to a special treatment to take account of the differences in cost of the integrated agricultural products - Protocol on n°3 relating to the definition of the �original product� concept and to the administrative cooperation methods - Protocol n°4 aiming at certain special provisions concerning Ireland - Protocol n°5 on the applicable arrangement by Switzerland on imports of certain products subject to the arrangement aiming at the constitution of obligatory reserves - Final act � joint Statements � unilateral Statements
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral1972

    Agreement between the Member States of the European Coal and Steel Community and Swiss Confederation - final Act � Statement
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTrade — ChemicalsBilateral1976

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending tables I and II annexed to the protocol n° 2 of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandEnergy — NuclearBilateral1978

    Cooperation agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Swiss Confederation in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion and of the plasma physics
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTradeBilateral1978

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation with a view to arranging certain tariff specifications
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandExternal relations — NuclearBilateral1982

    Protocol amending the Cooperation Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Swiss Confederation in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion and plasma physics
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgricultureBilateral1983

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending table II annexed to the protocol n° 2 of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgriculture — Soup, sauces and condimentsBilateral1985

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation relating to the trading system concerning the soups, sauces and condiments
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgricultureBilateral1986

    Agreements in the form of exchanges of letters between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation concerning agriculture and fisheries
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTradeBilateral1986

    Additional protocol in the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation following the accession of the Kingdom of Spain and the Portuguese Republic to the Community - Exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation concerning import in Spain of the products of under position 84.41 A I of the Common Customs Tariff

  • SwitzerlandCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention concerning the simplification of formalities in trade in goods
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsMultilateral1987

    Convention on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral1987

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters relating to the amendment of the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation on the application of the regulation concerning Community transit
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgriculture — CheeseBilateral1987

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters amending the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation concerning certain cheeses
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral1990

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation relating to the facilitation of controls and of the formalities at the time of the transport of goods
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandExternal relationsMultilateral1993

    Protocol adjusting the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) between the European Communities, their Member States and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Sweden
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsMultilateral1995

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsMultilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Swiss Confederation relating to the amendment of the Convention of 20 May 1987 on a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral1997

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation adding to the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation an additional protocol concerning mutual administrative assistance in customs matters - joint Statement
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAir transportBilateral1999

    Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on Air Transport
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandResearch and innovationBilateral1999

    Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the European Communities and the Swiss Confederation
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral2000

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and Switzerland concerning the extension of the common communication/common interface network of the systems (CCN/Csi), under the convention concerning a common transit procedure
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2004

    Scientific and technological cooperation agreement between the European Community and the European Atomic Energy Community on the one hand and the Switzerland Confederation, on the other
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandEnterpriseBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation amending the agreement between the European Economic Community and the Swiss Confederation of 22 July 1972 concerning the provisions applicable to the processed agricultural products
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTradeBilateral2006

    Agreement revising the Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on mutual recognition in relation to conformity assessment
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandResearch and innovationInternational2007

    Agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the European Atomic Energy Community, of the one part, and the Swiss Confederation, of the other part
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTrade — AgicultureMultilateral2007

    Additional Agreement between the European Community, the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein extending to the Principality of Liechtenstein the Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on trade in agricultural products
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAgricultureBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation amending the Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on trade in agricultural products
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandCustomsBilateral2009

    Agreement between the European Community and the Swiss Confederation on the simplification of inspections and formalities in respect of the carriage of goods and on customs security measures
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandEnvironment — NuclearMultilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and non-member States of the European Union on the participation of the latter in the Community arrangements for the early exchange of information in the event of radiological emergency (Ecurie) (*)
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandFraudBilateral2004

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Swiss Confederation, of the other part, to combat fraud and any other illegal activity to the detriment of their financial interests (*)
    View summary

  • SwitzerlandTransport — SatellitesBilateral2013

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Swiss Confederation, of the other, on the European Satellite Navigation Programmes (*)
    View summary

  • SyriaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • TaiwanFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • TajikistanResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
    View summary

  • TajikistanExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Tajikistan, of the other part
    View summary

  • TajikistanExternal relationsBilateral2006

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Tajikistan, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the European Union
    View summary

  • TajikistanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • TanzaniaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • ThailandEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • ThailandTradeMultilateral1980

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - member countries of the Association of South-East Asian Nations - Protocol concerning Article 1 of the Agreement
    View summary

  • ThailandTradeBilateral2007

    Agreed minutes between the European Community and the Kingdom of Thailand
    View summary

  • ThailandAgriculture — RiceBilateral2005

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and Thailand pursuant to Article XXVIII of GATT 1994 relating to the modification of concessions with respect to rice provided for in schedule CXL annexed to GATT 1994 (*)
    View summary

  • ThailandTrade — PoultryBilateral2012

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Union and Thailand pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 relating to the modification of concessions with respect to processed poultry meat provided for in the EU Schedule annexed to GATT 1994
    View summary

  • TimorTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • TogoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • TongaFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • TongaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Trinidad and TobagoTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • Trinidad and TobagoDevelopmentMultilateral2008

    Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part (*)
    View summary

  • TunisiaExternal relationsBilateral1995

    Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Tunisia, of the other part - Protocol No 1 on the arrangements applying to imports into the Community of agricultural products originating in Tunisia - Protocol No 2 on the arrangement applying to imports into the Community of fishery products originating in Tunisia - Protocol No 3 on the arrangements applying to imports into Tunisia of agricultural products originating in the Community - Protocol No 4 concerning the definition of originating products and methods of administrative cooperation - Protocol No 5 on mutual assistance in customs matters between the administrative authorities - Joint Declarations - Declarations
    View summary

  • TunisiaAgricultureBilateral2000

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the Republic of Tunisia concerning reciprocal liberalisation measures and amendment of the Agricultural Protocols to the EC/Tunisia Association Agreement
    View summary

  • TunisiaResearch and innovationBilateral2003

    Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the European Community and the Tunisian Republic
    View summary

  • TunisiaTradeBilateral2009

    Protocol between the European Community and the Republic of Tunisia establishing a dispute settlement mechanism applicable to disputes under the trade provisions of the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an Association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Tunisia, of the other part
    View summary

  • TunisiaTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • TunisiaExternal relationsBilateral2015

    Protocol to the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Community and its Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Tunisia, of the other part, on a Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Tunisia on the general principles for the participation of the Republic of Tunisia in Union programmes
    View summary

  • TurkeyTrade — Coal and steelBilateral1996

    Agreement between the European Coal and Steel Community and the Republic of Turkey on trade in products covered by the Treaty establishing the European Coal and Steel Community - Protocol 1 on rules of origin
    View summary

  • TurkeyAgriculture — Olive oilBilateral1996

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Community and the Republic of Turkey fixing, from 1 January 1994, the additional amount to be deducted from the levy or the customs duties on imports into the Community of untreated olive oil originating in Turkey
    View summary

  • TurkeyAgriculture — Tomato ConcentrateBilateral1997

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and Turkey on the adjustment of the regime for imports into the Community of tomato concentrate originating in Turkey
    View summary

  • TurkeyTradeMultilateral2011

    Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin
    View summary

  • TurkeyEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • TurkeyAir transportMultilateral2002

    Protocol on the accession of the European Community to the Eurocontrol International Convention relating to Cooperation for the Safety of Air Navigation of 13 December 1960, as variously amended and as consolidated by the Protocol of 27 June 1997 (*)
    View summary

  • TurkeyEnvironment — NuclearMultilateral2003

    Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and non-member States of the European Union on the participation of the latter in the Community arrangements for the early exchange of information in the event of radiological emergency (Ecurie) (*)
    View summary

  • TuvaluFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • TuvaluTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • UgandaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • UkraineFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
    View summary

  • UkraineResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral1999

    Agreement for Cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the field of controlled nuclear fusion
    View summary

  • UkraineResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral1999

    Agreement for Cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the field of nuclear safety
    View summary

  • UkraineResearch and innovationBilateral2003

    Agreement renewing the Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology between the European Community and Ukraine
    View summary

  • UkraineTrade — SteelBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of Ukraine on trade in certain steel products
    View summary

  • UkraineEnergy — NuclearBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for Co-operation in the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy
    View summary

  • UkraineEnergyMultilateral2005

    Treaty establishing the Energy Community
    View summary

  • UkraineAir transportBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and Ukraine on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • UkraineCommercial policy — SatellitesBilateral2005

    Cooperation Agreement on a Civil Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) between the European Community and its Member States and Ukraine
    View summary

  • UkraineExternal relationsBilateral2007

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and Ukraine, of the other part, on accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania to the PCA
    View summary

  • United Arab EmiratesAir transportBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Community and the United Arab Emirates on certain aspects of air services
    View summary

  • United StatesEnergy — NuclearBilateral1958

    Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of the United States of America
    View summary

  • United StatesTradeBilateral1967

    Agreement negotiated under Article XXVIII of GATT with the United States of America on the concessions granted to the European Economic Community following the reform of the United States Customs Tariff, signed on 30 June 1967
    View summary

  • United StatesEnterprise — RubberMultilateral1978

    Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the International Rubber Study Group
    View summary

  • United StatesFisheriesMultilateral1978

    Convention on Future Multilateral Cooperation in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries (NAFO)
    View summary

  • United StatesEnergy — NuclearBilateral1986

    Agreement for cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community and the United States Department of Energy in the field of controlled thermonuclear fusion
    View summary

  • United StatesTradeBilateral1987

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the United States of America - Side Letters I-III
    View summary

  • United StatesExternal relations — PastaBilateral1987

    Settlement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the United States of America on Community exports of pasta products to the United States - Side letter from the European Communities to the United States of America
    View summary

  • United StatesTradeBilateral1992

    Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Government of the United States of America concerning the application of the GATT Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft on trade in large civil aircraft
    View summary

  • United StatesEnergy — NuclearMultilateral1992

    Protocol 1 to the Agreement among the European Atomic Energy Community, the Government of Japan, the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Government of the United States of America on cooperation in the engineering design activities for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — MeatBilateral1992

    Agreement in the form of exchange of letters between the European Community and the United States of America concerning the application of the Community directive third countries (Council Directive 72/462/EEC) and of the corresponding regulatory requirements of the United States of America with regard to the bovine and porcine fresh meat trade
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — Oil seedsBilateral1992

    Memorandum of Understanding between the European Economic Community and the United States of America on oil seeds under GATT
    View summary

  • United StatesResearch and innovationMultilateral1993

    Protocol on the provisional application of the Agreement establishing an International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC)
    View summary

  • United StatesEnergy — NuclearBilateral1995

    Agreement for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the European Atomic Energy Community and the United States of America - Agreed Minute - Declaration on non-proliferation policy
    View summary

  • United StatesExternal relationsBilateral1995

    Agreement for the conclusion of negotiations between the European Community and the United States of America under Article XXIV:6
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — Rice and cerealsBilateral1995

    Exchange of letters between the European Community and the United States of America on a settlement for cereals and rice
    View summary

  • United StatesCustomsBilateral1997

    Agreement between the European Community and the United States of America on customs cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters
    View summary

  • United StatesTrade — DrinksBilateral1997

    Agreement In the form of a Memorandum of Understanding between the European Community and the United States of America on spirituous beverages
    View summary

  • United StatesResearch and innovationBilateral1997

    Agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between the European Community and the Government of the United States of America - Intellectual property
    View summary

  • United StatesTradeBilateral1998

    Agreement on mutual recognition between the European Community and the United States of America - Joint Declaration
    View summary

  • United StatesCompetitionBilateral1998

    Agreement between the European Communities and the Government of the United States of America on the application of positive comity principles in the enforcement of their competition laws
    View summary

  • United StatesFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • United StatesResearch and innovation — NuclearBilateral2001

    Agreement for cooperation between the European Atomic Energy Community represented by the Commission of the European Communities and the Department of Energy of the United States of America in the field of fusion energy research and development
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — CerealsBilateral2002

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the United States of America relating to the modification of concessions with respect to cereals provided for in EC Schedule CXL to the GATT 1994
    View summary

  • United StatesExternal relations — NuclearMultilateral2003

    Framework agreement on a Multilateral Nuclear Environmental Programme in the Russian Federation
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — Live animalsBilateral2003

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters on the amendments to the Annexes to the Agreement between the European Community and the United States of America on sanitary measures to protect public and animal health in trade in live animals and animal products
    View summary

  • United StatesTrade — MarineBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the United States of America on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Conformity for Marine Equipment
    View summary

  • United StatesCustomsBilateral2004

    Agreement between the European Community and the United States of America on intensifying and broadening the Agreement on customs cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters to include cooperation on container security and related matters
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — RiceBilateral2005

    Agreement in the form of an Exchange of Letters between the European Community and the United States of America relating to the method of calculation of applied duties for husked rice
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — WineBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the United States of America on trade in wine
    View summary

  • United StatesResearch and innovation — NuclearMultilateral2006

    Agreement on the Establishment of the ITER International Fusion Energy Organization for the Joint Implementation of the ITER Project
    View summary

  • United StatesAgriculture — BananasBilateral2010

    Agreement on trade in bananas between the European Union and the United States of America
    View summary

  • United StatesEnergyBilateral2013

    Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the European Union on the coordination of energy-efficiency labelling programs for office equipment
    View summary

  • United StatesAir transportBilateral2007

    Air Transport Agreement between the European Community and its Member States, on the one hand, and the United States of America, on the other hand (*)
    View summary

  • United StatesAir transportBilateral2007

    Agreement between the European Union and the United States of America on the processing and transfer of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data by air carriers to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) (2007 PNR Agreement) (*)
    View summary

  • UruguayAgriculture — Lamb, mutton, goat meatBilateral1980

    Agreement in the form of an exchange of letters between the European Economic Community and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay on trade in mutton and lamb
    View summary

  • UruguayTradeBilateral1994

    Agreement in the form of agreed minutes on certain oil seeds between the European Community and Uruguay pursuant to Article XXVIII of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT)
    View summary

  • UruguayAir transportBilateral2006

    Agreement between the European Community and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on certain aspects of air services (*)
    View summary

  • UzbekistanExternal relationsBilateral1996

    Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, of the other part - Protocol on mutual assistance between authorities in customs matters - Final Act - Joint Declarations - Exchange of Letters in relation to the establishment of companies - Declaration of the French Government
    View summary

  • UzbekistanEnergy — NuclearBilateral2003

    Agreement for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan
    View summary

  • UzbekistanExternal relationsBilateral2004

    Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement establishing a partnership between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, of the other part, to take account of the accession of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Hungary, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovenia, and the Slovak Republic to the European Union
    View summary

  • UzbekistanEnergyMultilateral1998

    Amendment to the trade-related provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty (*)
    View summary

  • VanuatuTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • VanuatuFisheriesMultilateral2000

    Convention on the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean
    View summary

  • VietnamTradeBilateral2005

    Agreement between the European Community and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on market access
    View summary

  • VietnamTradeBilateral2012

    Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation between the European Union and its Member States, of the one part, and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, of the other part
    View summary

  • VietnamAir transportBilateral2010

    Agreement between the European Union and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on certain aspects of air services (*)
    View summary

  • YemenExternal relationsBilateral1997

    Cooperation Agreement between the European Community and the Republic of Yemen
    View summary

  • ZambiaTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • ZambiaTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
    View summary

  • ZimbabweTradeMultilateral2010

    Agreement amending for the second time the Partnership Agreement between the members of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States, of the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, of the other part, signed in Cotonou on 23 June 2000, as first amended in Luxembourg on 25 June 2005
    View summary

  • ZimbabweTradeMultilateral2009

    Interim Agreement establishing a framework for an Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eastern and Southern Africa States, on the one part, and the European Community and its Member States, on the other part (*)
    View summary

  • undefinedundefinedBilateral2008

    Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters between the European Community, of the one part, and the Republic of Serbia, of the other part

  • undefinedundefinedundefinedN/A

    undefined

