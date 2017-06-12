By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The U.K. must rethink 600+ treaties
Britain is marching itself out of the European Union, a divorce with major implications for trade and the country's economy.
One consequence: Leaving means that Britain will no longer be party to over 600 treaties that the EU has with non-European nations on issues ranging from aviation rules to nuclear imports.
The U.K. has for decades relied on the EU and its bureaucrats to do the hard work of negotiating treaties. After Brexit, the country will have to manage international relationships on its own.
It will be starting from scratch.
The lost treaties cover at least 150 countries and deal with issues related to international trade, energy, fisheries, agriculture, research and transportation. Imports of Swiss watches, Cuban cigars and South African wines are all governed by international treaties.
The government must now identify where new treaties are needed, and the most expedient way of dealing with the looming marathon of talks.
If new deals are not struck, trade with Europe and the rest of the world would revert to the rules of the World Trade Organization. The costs of doing business and moving goods would increase.
Britain faces a hard deadline: It will leave the EU in March 2019 unless all 27 remaining members of the EU agree to extend negotiations.
Here's a look at the treaties that will be lost:
Published June 20, 2017