These are America’s top trading partners

By Alanna Petroff, Ivory Sherman, Tal Yellin

U.S. trade with other nations is worth $4.9 trillion per year. China, Canada and Mexico are the country’s largest trading partners, accounting for nearly $1.9 trillion worth of imports and exports. But this landscape could be reshaped as President Trump pursues “America First” policies and reworks free trade deals.

Source: United States Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, 2016; Interactive published December 2017
Notes: *UK Caribbean territories refers to the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos.
**Data for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) does not include service export data, which was not available.
***Data for Ecuador does not include service import data, which was not available.

