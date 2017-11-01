These are America’s top trading partners

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. trade with other nations is worth $4.9 trillion per year. China, Canada and Mexico are the country’s largest trading partners, accounting for nearly $1.9 trillion worth of imports and exports. But this landscape could be reshaped as President Trump pursues “America First” policies and reworks free trade deals.
27
44
Argentina
0.8%
0.3%
$17.1B
$6.8B
14
28
Australia
2%
0.6%
$44.1B
$16.8B
49
32
Austria
0%
0.5%
$0B
$12.5B
17
22
Belgium
1.7%
0.8%
$38B
$22.8B
33
21
Bermuda
0.5%
0.9%
$11.2B
$24.7B
11
16
Brazil
2.5%
1.2%
$54.4B
$32.9B
1
3
Canada
14.6%
11.4%
$320.8B
$307.7B
25
35
Chile
0.8%
0.4%
$17.2B
$10.5B
3
1
China
7.7%
17.8%
$169.8B
$478.8B
23
27
Colombia
0.9%
0.6%
$19.3B
$16.8B
40
41
Costa Rica
0.4%
0.3%
$8B
$7.2B
45
34
Denmark
0.3%
0.4%
$7.2B
$10.6B
38
37
Dominican Republic
0.4%
0.3%
$9.5B
$9.2B
50
48
Ecuador
0%
0.2%
$0B
$6.1B
51
43
Finland
0%
0.3%
$0B
$7B
12
9
France
2.3%
2.3%
$50.8B
$63.2B
6
5
Germany
3.7%
5.5%
$81B
$147.5B
44
49
Guatemala
0.3%
0%
$7.4B
$0B
13
30
Hong Kong
2%
0.6%
$44.9B
$16.2B
52
45
Hungary
0%
0.2%
$0B
$6.3B
16
8
India
1.9%
2.7%
$42.3B
$71.8B
39
23
Indonesia
0.4%
0.7%
$8.4B
$20.1B
8
10
Ireland
2.6%
2.3%
$56.2B
$62.4B
24
18
Israel
0.8%
1.1%
$18.3B
$28.8B
21
12
Italy
1.2%
2.1%
$25.6B
$56.6B
5
4
Japan
4.9%
6.1%
$107.4B
$163.1B
43
50
Luxembourg
0.3%
0%
$7.5B
$0B
28
15
Malaysia
0.7%
1.4%
$14.9B
$38.6B
2
2
Mexico
11.9%
11.8%
$261.7B
$318.6B
10
19
Netherlands
2.5%
1%
$55.3B
$25.9B
47
46
New Zealand
0.3%
0.2%
$6.1B
$6.3B
46
42
Norway
0.3%
0.3%
$7B
$7.1B
41
51
Panama
0.3%
0%
$7.6B
$0B
35
39
Peru
0.5%
0.3%
$10.7B
$7.9B
34
29
Philippines
0.5%
0.6%
$10.8B
$16.2B
48
40
Poland
0.3%
0.3%
$6.1B
$7.9B
36
26
Russia
0.5%
0.6%
$10.3B
$16.9B
20
25
Saudi Arabia
1.3%
0.7%
$27.7B
$18.1B
15
20
Singapore
2%
0.9%
$43.7B
$25.1B
42
38
South Africa
0.3%
0.3%
$7.5B
$8.6B
7
7
South Korea
2.9%
3%
$63.4B
$80.9B
26
24
Spain
0.8%
0.7%
$17.2B
$19.7B
37
31
Sweden
0.4%
0.5%
$9.7B
$12.8B
9
11
Switzerland
2.5%
2.2%
$55.4B
$60.1B
18
13
Taiwan
1.7%
1.7%
$37.7B
$47B
29
17
Thailand
0.6%
1.2%
$13.1B
$32.8B
30
36
Turkey
0.6%
0.4%
$12.5B
$9.9B
22
52
UAE
1%
0%
$22.4B
$0B
4
6
U.K.
5.5%
3.9%
$121B
$106B
19
47
UK Caribbean territories
1.5%
0.2%
$33B
$6.1B
32
33
Venezuela
0.5%
0.4%
$11.3B
$11.7B
31
14
Vietnam
0.6%
1.6%
$12.3B
$43.3B