The CNNMoney Trump Jobs Tracker

Jobs created since Trump took office
317,000
Trump's promise: 25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month
He's off track
March jobs added or lost by year
Unemployment rate
4.5%
Manufacturing jobs created since Trump took office
37,000
Who's working?
63% of adults
I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created”
— Donald Trump
Industries that added the most jobs in March
Biz services
56K
Health care
14K
Mining
11K
Financial
9K
Hospitals
9K
Government
9K
Architecture
7K
Construction
6K
Outpatient care
6K
Number of American adults working part-time who want a full-time job
5.6M
Labor participation rate
The Labor Force Participation rate is the percentage of American adults who are working or actively seeking a job.