Your Money, Your America

The CNNMoney Trump Jobs Tracker

Jobs created since Trump took office

317,000

Trump's promise: 25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month

He's off track

March jobs added or lost by year

Unemployment rate

4.5%

Manufacturing jobs created since Trump took office

37,000

Who's working?

63% of adults

I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created”

— Donald Trump

Industries that added the most jobs in March

Biz services

56K

Health care

14K

Mining

11K

Financial

9K

Hospitals

9K

Government

9K

Architecture

7K

Construction

6K

Outpatient care

6K

Number of American adults working part-time who want a full-time job

5.6M

Labor participation rate

The Labor Force Participation rate is the percentage of American adults who are working or actively seeking a job.

By Heather Long, Tiffany Baker, Tal Yellin
Data from BLS; Updated April 7, 2017

Related links

My First Job