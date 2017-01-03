The CNNMoney Trump Jobs Tracker

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jobs created since Trump took office
235,000
Trump's promise: 25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month
He's on track
Unemployment rate
4.7%
Manufacturing jobs created in February
28,000
Who's working?
63% of adults
I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created”
— Donald Trump
Industries that added the most jobs in February
Construction
58K
Biz services
37K
Private edu
29K
Manufacturing
28K
Health care
27K
Food service
17K
Mining
8K
Government
8K
Real estate
7K
February jobs added or lost by year
Number of American adults working part-time who want a full-time job
5.7M
Labor participation rate
The Labor Force Participation rate is the percentage of American adults who are working or actively seeking a job.