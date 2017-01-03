Trumponomics

The CNNMoney Trump Jobs Tracker

Jobs created since Trump took office

235,000

Trump's promise: 25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month

He's on track

Unemployment rate

4.7%

Manufacturing jobs created in February

28,000

Who's working?

63% of adults

I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created”

— Donald Trump

Industries that added the most jobs in February

Construction

58K

Biz services

37K

Private edu

29K

Manufacturing

28K

Health care

27K

Food service

17K

Mining

8K

Government

8K

Real estate

7K

February jobs added or lost by year

Number of American adults working part-time who want a full-time job

5.7M

Labor participation rate

The Labor Force Participation rate is the percentage of American adults who are working or actively seeking a job.

By Heather Long, Tiffany Baker, Tal Yellin
Data from BLS; Published Friday March 10, 2017

