Trump national security aide Monica Crowley plagiarized lines in Washington Times columns

Monica Crowley, Donald Trump's pick for a senior national security communications role, plagiarized multiple sources in some of her columns for the Washington Times, a CNN KFile review has found.

CNN’s KFile reviewed close to 50 of Crowley's columns over the past five years, finding examples of plagiarism in seven. Crowley is a columnist for the newspaper and served as its online opinion editor.

Crowley's work has come under scrutiny after a CNN KFile investigation found more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book. On Monday, Politico Magazine reported sections of Crowley's Phd dissertation for Columbia University has been plagiarized.

HarperCollins announced on Tuesday it would no longer sell Crowley's book until revisions were made to properly attribute sources.

In her columns, Crowley, a conservative author and longtime Fox News personality, copied lines from Fox News, Reuters, Commentary Magazine, the Washington Times itself, World Net Daily, and the Associated Press.

Washington Times editor-in-chief Christopher Dolan told CNN earlier in the week that they were reviewing Crowley's work and asked CNN's KFile to send along examples of what they had found. They did not respond to a follow up request for comment on the particular instances. Crowley did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the Trump transition team.

An October 1, 2014 column on ISIS copied lines from a Reuters news report from the month before.

An October 15, 2014 column on Ebola carried the same line and similar conclusion as a column by Liz Peek that ran on Fox News' website a week earlier. That same column copies, with slight rearrangements of the word order, text from an NBC News article.

In September of 2014, Crowley copied lines for another article on ISIS from the New York Times and Commentary Magazine.

A column on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server column used several lines word-for-word from the Fox News article it was based on.

Other instances of plagiarism included work from World Net Daily, the Associated Press, and a Washington Times article on polling.

Crowley also copied her own work, like when she took a July 2009 column "American Exceptionalism" and lifted paragraphs that would later appear in a 2015 column on Republican presidential candidates.

Crowley also used lines from a column that ran on Fox News' website after Mitt Romney's loss in 2012 in column last month on the 2016 election.