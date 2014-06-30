Trump national security aide Monica Crowley plagiarized lines in Washington Times columns

Monica Crowley, Donald Trump's pick for a senior national security communications role, plagiarized multiple sources in some of her columns for the Washington Times, a CNN KFile review has found.

CNN’s KFile reviewed close to 50 of Crowley's columns over the past five years, finding examples of plagiarism in seven. Crowley is a columnist for the newspaper and served as its online opinion editor.

Crowley's work has come under scrutiny after a CNN KFile investigation found more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book. On Monday, Politico Magazine reported sections of Crowley's Phd dissertation for Columbia University has been plagiarized.

HarperCollins announced on Tuesday it would no longer sell Crowley's book until revisions were made to properly attribute sources.

In her columns, Crowley, a conservative author and longtime Fox News personality, copied lines from Fox News, Reuters, Commentary Magazine, the Washington Times itself, World Net Daily, and the Associated Press.

Washington Times editor-in-chief Christopher Dolan told CNN earlier in the week that they were reviewing Crowley's work and asked CNN's KFile to send along examples of what they had found. They did not respond to a follow up request for comment on the particular instances. Crowley did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the Trump transition team.

An October 1, 2014 column on ISIS copied lines from a Reuters news report from the month before.

An October 15, 2014 column on Ebola carried the same line and similar conclusion as a column by Liz Peek that ran on Fox News' website a week earlier. That same column copies, with slight rearrangements of the word order, text from an NBC News article.

In September of 2014, Crowley copied lines for another article on ISIS from the New York Times and Commentary Magazine.

A column on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server column used several lines word-for-word from the Fox News article it was based on.

Other instances of plagiarism included work from World Net Daily, the Associated Press, and a Washington Times article on polling.

Crowley also copied her own work, like when she took a July 2009 column "American Exceptionalism" and lifted paragraphs that would later appear in a 2015 column on Republican presidential candidates.

Crowley also used lines from a column that ran on Fox News' website after Mitt Romney's loss in 2012 in column last month on the 2016 election.


Crowley, Oct. 1, 2014
Reuters, Sept. 14, 2014
In the United States, a 19-year-old Somali woman from St. Paul, Minn., snuck away from her parents on Aug. 25 saying she was going to a bridal shower. Instead, she flew to Turkey and joined the Islamic State in Syria.
In a separate case, a 19-year-old American Somali woman from St. Paul snuck away from her parents on Aug. 25 saying she was going to a bridal shower. Instead, she flew to Turkey and joined IS in Syria.
Crowley, Oct. 1, 2014
Reuters, Sept. 14, 2014
At least one other woman is suspected of helping her leave the country.
At least one other woman is suspected of helping her leave the United States.
Crowley, Oct. 15, 2014
Liz Peek, Fox News, Oct. 9, 2014
According to a recent Pew poll, only 20 percent
of the country has a “great deal” of confidence
that the federal government will be able to
prevent a widespread Ebola outbreak on U.S. soil.
That number should surprise no one, given the
long track record of



incompetence or flat-out corruption across just
about every government entity.
Only 20%
of the country has a “great deal” of confidence
that the federal government will be able to
prevent a widespread Ebola outbreak here in the
United States, according to recent Pew poll. This
is not so surprising. Over the past several years
the country has been treated to a long-running
episode of the Keystone Cops, with one federal
agency after another displaying
incompetence or worse.
Crowley, Oct. 15, 2014
NBC News, Oct. 13, 2014
Meanwhile, all U.S. hospitals must be ready to
identify and isolate an Ebola patient, but few
actually are prepared. In fact,
according to a survey by the largest professional
association of registered nurses in the country,
three out of four nurses say their hospital
hasn’t provided sufficient education for them on
the virus. National Nurses United says that




out of more than 1,900 nurses in 46 states and
Washington, D.C., who responded, a stunning



85 percent said their hospital hadn’t even
provided educational training on Ebola, during

which nurses could learn
and ask questions.
Three out of four nurses say their hospital
hasn't provided sufficient education for them on
Ebola,
according to a survey by the largest professional
association of registered nurses in the United
States. National Nurses United has been conducting
an online survey of health care workers across
the U.S. as the Ebola outbreak has widened
globally. After a Texas nurse who cared for the
first patient diagnosed with the Ebola in the U.S.
tested positive for the virus Sunday, the group
released its latest survey findings.
Out of more than 1,900 nurses in 46 states and
Washington D.C. who responded, 76 percent said
their hospital still hadn't communicated to them
an official policy on admitting potential patients
with Ebola. And a whopping
85 percent said their hospital hadn't
provided educational training sessions on Ebola
in
which nurses could interact
and ask questions.
Crowley, Sept. 24, 2014
NYT, Sept. 22, 2014
This week, we, along with several Arab allies,
unleashed
cruise missiles and precision-guided bombs on the
Islamic State’s
de facto capital in Syria and the Khorasan
leadership, launching a new phase of the war
against these terrorist organizations.
Airstrikes, conducted with several Arab allies,
unleashed a torrent of
cruise missiles and precision-guided bombs on the
militants’
de facto capital, Raqqa, Syria.
Crowley, Sept. 24, 2014
Commentary Magazine, Sept. 23, 2014
This week, ISIS continued to attack the Kurdish area of north-central Syria, killing large numbers of people and sending more than 130,000 refugees fleeing over the Turkish border.
Story No. 2: ISIS continued to attack the Kurdish area of north-central Syria, killing large numbers of people and pushing more than 130,000 refugees over the Turkish border.
Crowley, Sept. 24, 2014
NYT, Sept. 22, 2014
After six weeks of U.S. air support, Iraqi

forces have scarcely budged ISIS terrorists

from their firm grip
on more than a quarter of the country.
After six weeks of American airstrikes, the
Iraqi government’s
forces have scarcely budged the Sunni extremists
of the Islamic State
from their hold
on more than a quarter of the country, in part
because many critical Sunni tribes remain on the
sidelines.
Crowley, Sept. 24, 2014
Commentary Magazine, Sept. 23, 2014
Worse, ISIS terrorists in the Anbar province
of
Iraq reportedly killed more than 300 Iraqi
soldiers this week after entrapping about 800
of them.

Few if any Sunni tribal fighters did anything to
stop it, and

the Iraqi army demonstrated an inability

to fight effectively.
Story No. 3: ISIS attackers in Anbar
Province,
Iraq, reportedly killed more than 300 Iraqi
soldiers after a weeklong siege of Camp
Saqlawiya where some 800 soldiers had been
trapped.
Few if any Sunni tribal fighters did anything to
prevent yet another large Iraqi army formation
from suffering annihilation.
The Iraqi army showed itself unable to supply
its soldiers or
to fight effectively.
Crowley, July 2, 2014
Washington Times, July 2, 2014
According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 45 percent say the country would have been better off if Mr. Romney had been elected, while just 38 percent say Mr. Obama is still the way to go. Even Democrats are heading for the tall grass: just 74 percent of them told the pollsters Mr. Obama was the better choice in the last election.
Quinnipiac found 45 percent of voters say the country would have been better off if Mr. Romney had been elected, while just 38 percent say Mr. Obama remains a better choice. Even Democrats aren’t so sure — just 74 percent of them told the pollsters Mr. Obama was clearly the better pick in the last election.
Crowley, July 2, 2014
Washington Times, July 2, 2014
At the same time, a Zogby Analytics Poll just released also found Mr. Obama sliding to 44 percent job approval, while his disapproval jumped 4 points from last month to 54 percent. Gallup places him at 40 percent approval, 54 percent disapproval. Even more disturbingly, nearly half of voters told the Zogby poll that Mr. Obama is “unable to lead the country.”
A Zogby Analytics Poll released Wednesday also found Mr. Obama slipping — in that survey, to 44 percent approval, while his disapproval jumped 4 percentage points from last month to reach 54 percent. Nearly half of voters told the Zogby poll that Mr. Obama is “unable to lead the country.”
Crowley, June 30, 2014
AP, June 30, 2014
A little over two weeks ago, three Israeli
teenagers set off for


home from the Jewish seminaries, where they were
studying near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Hitchhiking is not unusual for Israeli teenagers
studying
in the West Bank, despite its dangers. And the
three — Eyal Yifrah, 19; Gilad Shaar, 16; and
Naftali Fraenkel, a 16-year-old with dual
Israeli-American citizenship — began the trek
home.
Eyal Yifrah, 19, Gilad Shaar, 16, and Naftali
Fraenkel, a 16-year-old with dual
Israeli-American citizenship , disappeared June 12
while hitchhiking
home from the Jewish seminaries where they were
studying near the West Bank city of Hebron.
Despite the dangers,
hitchhiking is common among Israelis traveling
in and out of Jewish settlements
in the West Bank.
Crowley, Oct. 21, 2009
World Net Daily, April 12, 2009
It warned law-enforcement agencies to watch
out for
“radical” ideologies based on Christian views,
such as opposing abortion,
illegal immigration
and federal taxes.
It further warned law enforcement to watch
out for individuals with
“radical” ideologies based on Christian views,
such as opposing
illegal immigration, abortion
and federal taxes.
Crowley, March 30, 2016
Fox News, March 11, 2016
Former Hillary Clinton IT specialist Bryan
Pagliano, a key witness in the investigation into
her use of a private server,
struck an immunity deal with the Justice
Department and apparently has been singing. An
intelligence source told Fox News that he
has told the FBI a range of details about how her
personal email system was set up and maintained.
The source described him as

a “devastating witness.”
Former Hillary Clinton IT specialist Bryan
Pagliano, a key witness in the email probe who

struck an immunity deal with the Justice
Department,

has told the FBI a range of details about how her
personal email system was set up, according to an
intelligence source close to the case who called
him
a “devastating witness.”
Crowley, March 30, 2016
Fox News, March 11, 2016
It was emphasized to Fox News that Mrs. Clinton’s deliberate “creation” and “control” of the private server used for her official government business is the subject of “intense scrutiny.”
It was emphasized to Fox News that Clinton’s deliberate “creation” and “control” of the private server used for her official government business is the subject of intense scrutiny.
Crowley, March 30, 2016
Fox News, March 11, 2016
Again, the server has the documents, including the at least 22 top secret and above top secret ones deemed too damaging to national security to publicly release under any circumstances.
The intelligence source said the FBI is "extremely focused" on the 22 “top secret” emails deemed too damaging to national security to publicly release under any circumstances, with agents reviewing those sent by Clinton as well her subordinates including former chief of staff Cheryl Mills.
Crowley, March 30, 2016
Fox News, March 11, 2016
Further, in January 2009 Mrs. Clinton signed the classified information non-disclosure agreement indicating that she understood that classified information could be marked and unmarked, and that it included verbal communications.
The January 2009 classified information non-disclosure agreement signed by Clinton says she understood that classified information could be marked and unmarked, as well as verbal communications.
