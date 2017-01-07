Trump national security pick Monica Crowley plagiarized multiple sources in 2012 book

Conservative author and television personality Monica Crowley, whom Donald Trump has tapped for a top national security communications role, plagiarized large sections of her 2012 book, a CNN KFile review has found.

The review of Crowley’s June 2012 book, "What The (Bleep) Just Happened," found upwards of 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia. The New York Times bestseller, published by the HarperCollins imprint Broadside Books, contains no notes or bibliography.

Crowley did not return a request for comment. Multiple requests for comment by phone and email over the past two days to HarperCollins went unreturned.

Crowley, a syndicated radio host, columnist, and, until recently, a Fox News contributor, will serve as Trump’s senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.

Trump’s transition team is standing by Crowley.

"Monica’s exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the Administration," a statement from a transition spokesperson said. "HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country."

In the book, Crowley lifted an entire section on Keynesian economics from the IAC-owned website Investopedia.

In one instance, Crowley lists a variety of so-called "pork" items she claimed were part of the 2009 stimulus package. Many of the instances were copied wholesale from a conservative list of pork barrel spending, with some items dating back to the 1990s. Most of the copied instances were listed on a website for a podiatrist dating back to 2004.

A section on organized labor appears largely copied from a 2004 article by the libertarian think tank the Mises Institute. Another portion of her book on torture is copied from a Fox News article.

Sections of her book are repeatedly lifted from articles by National Review author Andrew C. McCarthy, who is a friend of Crowley’s. Lines in her book also match word-for-word the work of other columnists, including National Review’s Rich Lowry, Michelle Malkin, conservative economist Stephen Moore, Karl Rove, and Ramesh Ponnuru of Bloomberg View.

Crowley also lifted word-for-word phrases from the Associated Press, the New York Times, Politico, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the BBC, and Yahoo News.

Crowley has been accused of plagiarism before. In 1999, Slate reported a column by Crowley in the Wall Street Journal mirrored a 1988 article in Commentary, the neoconservative magazine.

"Had we known of the parallels, we would not have published the article," a Journal editor’s note said at the time. Crowley denied the charge at the time, saying, "I did not, nor would I ever, use material from a source without citing it."

Crowley, page 166
Aaron Klein, 2011:
Furthermore,

Reuters reported Soros’s
connection to Adbusters, the magazine that is
reported to have come up with the Occupy Wall
Street idea after the
Arab Spring" protests brought down
governments in Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia.
Adbusters is funded by the Tides Center, which
collects and disseminates a huge number
of donations to a slew of Leftist groups.
Soros’s Open Society Foundations (formerly called




Open Society Institute) is a major
Tides Center donor, giving the group $3.5 million
between 2007 and 2009.
Yesterday, in an article entitled, Who’s behind
the Wall St. protests?"
Reuters reported on the billionaire’s
connection to Adbusters, the magazine that is
reported to have come up with the Occupy Wall
Street idea after
Arab Spring protests toppled
governments in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia.
Adbusters is funded by the Tides Center, which
acts like a massive clearinghouse
of donations to a slew of liberal groups.
Critics have alleged the center acts to obscure
the ultimate sources of donations by collecting
large sums of money from a few large donors and
then funneling the money to thousands of liberal
causes. Soros’
Open Society Institute is a prominent
Tides Center donor, giving the group $3.5 million
between 2007 and 2009 alone.
Furthermore,



Reuters reported
Soros’s

connection to
Adbusters, the
magazine that is
reported to have
come up with the
Occupy Wall Street
idea after the
Arab Spring"
protests brought
down
governments in
Egypt, Libya, and
Tunisia. Adbusters
is funded by the
Tides Center, which
collects and
disseminates a
huge number
of donations to a
slew of Leftist
groups. Soros’s
Open Society
Foundations
(formerly called








Open Society
Institute) is a
major
Tides Center donor,
giving the group
$3.5 million between
2007 and 2009.
Yesterday, in an
article entitled,
Who’s behind the
Wall St. protests?"
Reuters reported
on the billionaire’s

connection to
Adbusters, the
magazine that is
reported to have
come up with the
Occupy Wall Street
idea after
Arab Spring
protests toppled

governments in
Egypt, Libya and
Tunisia. Adbusters
is funded by the
Tides Center, which
acts like a
massive
clearinghouse
of donations to a
slew of liberal
groups. Critics
have alleged the
center acts to
obscure the ultimate
sources of donations
by collecting large
sums of money from a
few large donors and
then funneling the
money to thousands
of liberal causes.
Soros’
Open Society
Institute is a
prominent
Tides Center donor,
giving the group
$3.5 million between
2007 and 2009
alone.
Crowley, page 232
James Rosen, Fox News 2010:
She also said that she was only briefed
once—in September 2002—on
the advanced interrogation methods.

At the time, Pelosi was the House Minority Whip
and top Democrat on the House Intelligence
Committee. She said
that CIA briefers told her that the use of
enhanced interrogation techniques were legal" and
added that waterboarding was not being employed."
However,
CIA records show that during the September 2002
briefing, Pelosi and others were given a
description of the particular enhanced
interrogation techniques that had been employed"
on Zubaydah, who
was already being water-boarded.

CIA officials said they believed agency briefers
had indeed informed Pelosi that Zubaydah was
undergoing waterboarding, and other members of
Congress present at the 2002 briefing corroborated
the CIA’s version of events.
Last year, Pelosi said she was only briefed
once on the advanced interrogation methods,
in September 2002.

At the time, Pelosi was the House Minority Whip
and top Democrat on the House Intelligence
Committee. She said in May 2009
that CIA briefers told her that "the use of
enhanced interrogation techniques were legal," and
added that waterboarding "was not being employed."

CIA records show that during the September 2002
briefing, Pelosi and others were given "a
description of the particular enhanced
interrogation techniques that had been employed"
on Zubaydah. The U.S.
was already waterboarding Zubaydah by that
point.
CIA officials said they believed agency briefers
had indeed informed Pelosi that Zubaydah was
undergoing waterboarding sessions.
She also
said that
she was only
briefed once—in
September 2002—on
the advanced
interrogation
methods.

At the time, Pelosi
was the House
Minority Whip and
top Democrat on the
House Intelligence
Committee. She said

that CIA briefers
told her that the
use of enhanced
interrogation
techniques were
legal" and added
that waterboarding
was not being
employed." However,

CIA records show
that during the
September 2002
briefing, Pelosi and
others were given a
description of the
particular enhanced
interrogation
techniques that had
been employed" on
Zubaydah, who
was already being
water-boarded.


CIA officials said
they believed agency
briefers had indeed
informed Pelosi that
Zubaydah was
undergoing
waterboarding, and
other members of
Congress present at
the 2002 briefing
corroborated the
CIA’s version of
events.
Last year, Pelosi
said
she was only
briefed once on
the advanced
interrogation
methods, in
September 2002.

At the time, Pelosi
was the House
Minority Whip and
top Democrat on the
House Intelligence
Committee. She said
in May 2009
that CIA briefers
told her that "the
use of enhanced
interrogation
techniques were
legal," and added
that waterboarding
"was not being
employed."

CIA records show
that during the
September 2002
briefing, Pelosi and
others were given "a
description of the
particular enhanced
interrogation
techniques that had
been employed" on
Zubaydah. The U.S.
was already
waterboarding
Zubaydah by that
point.
CIA officials said
they believed agency
briefers had indeed
informed Pelosi that
Zubaydah was
undergoing
waterboarding
sessions.
Crowley, page 82
Investopedia.com, 2009:
A critical part of Keynesian theory is the
multiplier effect," first
introduced by British economist and Keynes
protégé
Richard Kahn in the 1930s. It essentially argued
that when the
government injected spending into the economy,
it created
cycles of spending that increased employment and
prosperity regardless of the form of the spending.
Here’s how the multiplier is supposed to work:
a $100 million government infrastructure
project might cost

$50 million in labor.
The workers then take that $50 million and, minus
the average saving rate, spend it on various
goods and services. Those
businesses then use that
money to hire more people to make more products,
leading to another round of spending. This idea
was central to
the New Deal and the growth of the Left’s
redistributionist state. The great free market
economist and Nobel Laureate in Economics
Milton










Friedman, among others, showed that the Keynesian
multiplier was both incorrectly formulated and
fundamentally flawed, in that it ignores

how governments finance spending—through either
taxation or debt.
Raising taxes takes the same or more out of the
economy than
saving; raising money
by bonds causes the government to go into debt.
Growing debt then incentivizes

the government to raise taxes or inflate the
currency to pay it off, which in turn decreases
the value
of each dollar that the workers are earning. The
Keynesians also ignore
the fact that saving and investing have a
multiplier effect at least equal to that of
deficit spending, without the drag of debt.
The Keynesian multiplier was

introduced by

Richard Kahn in the 1930s. It showed that any

government spending brought about

cycles of spending that increased employment and
prosperity regardless of the form of the spending.
For example,
a $100 million government project, whether to
build a dam or dig and refill a giant hole, might
pay
$50 million in pure labor costs.
The workers then take that $50 million and, minus
the average saving rate, spend it at various

businesses. These businesses now have more
money to hire more people to make more products,
leading to another round of spending. This idea
was at the core of
the New Deal and the growth of the welfare
state. Taken further, if people didn't save
anything, the economy would be an unstoppable
engine running at full employment. Keynesians
wanted to counteract saving by taxing savings to
force people to spend more. The Keynesian model
arbitrarily separated private savings and
investment into two separate functions, showing
the savings as a drain on the economy and thus
making private investment look inferior to deficit
spending. Unless someone holds his or her savings
entirely in cash – and true hoarding like this
is rare - it's invested either by the individual
or by the bank holding the capital.
Friedman, among others, showed that the Keynesian
multiplier was both incorrectly formulated and
fundamentally flawed. (For more, read Free Market
Maven: Milton Friedman.) One flaw is ignoring
how governments finance spending:
taxation or debt issues.
Raising taxes takes the same or more out of the
economy as
saving; raising funds
by bonds causes the government to go in debt.
The growth of debt becomes a powerful incentive
for
the government to raise taxes or inflate the
currency to pay it off, thus lowering the
purchasing power
of each dollar that the workers are earning.
Perhaps the biggest flaw is ignoring
the fact that saving and investing have a
multiplier effect at least equal to that of
deficit spending, without the debt downside. In
the end, it comes down to whether you trust
private individuals to spend their own money
wisely or whether you think government officials
will do a better job.
A critical part of
Keynesian theory is
the
multiplier
effect," first
introduced by
British economist
and Keynes protégé
Richard Kahn in the
1930s. It
essentially argued
that when the
government
injected spending
into the economy, it
created
cycles of spending
that increased
employment and
prosperity
regardless of the
form of the
spending. Here’s
how the multiplier
is supposed to work:

a $100 million
government
infrastructure
project might cost


$50 million in
labor.
The workers then
take that $50
million and, minus
the average saving
rate, spend it on
various goods and
services. Those
businesses then
use that

money to hire more
people to make more
products, leading to
another round of
spending. This idea
was central to
the New Deal and
the growth of the
Left’s
redistributionist
state. The great
free market
economist and
Nobel Laureate in
Economics Milton




























Friedman, among
others, showed that
the Keynesian
multiplier was both
incorrectly
formulated and
fundamentally
flawed, in that it
ignores



how governments
finance spending—through
either
taxation or debt.

Raising taxes takes
the same or more out
of the economy than

saving; raising
money
by bonds causes the
government to go
into debt. Growing
debt then
incentivizes

the government to
raise taxes or
inflate the currency
to pay it off,
which in turn
decreases the
value
of each dollar that
the workers are
earning. The
Keynesians also
ignore
the fact that
saving and investing
have a multiplier
effect at least
equal to that of
deficit spending,
without the drag of
debt.
The
Keynesian

multiplier was

introduced by


Richard Kahn in the
1930s. It showed
that any

government
spending brought
about

cycles of spending
that increased
employment and
prosperity
regardless of the
form of the
spending. For
example,


a $100 million
government project,
whether to build a
dam or dig and
refill a giant hole,
might pay
$50 million in
pure labor costs.
The workers then
take that $50
million and, minus
the average saving
rate, spend it at
various

businesses. These
businesses now have
more
money to hire more
people to make more
products, leading to
another round of
spending. This idea
was at the core of
the New Deal and
the growth of the
welfare state.
Taken further, if
people didn't save
anything, the
economy would be an
unstoppable engine
running at full
employment.
Keynesians wanted to
counteract saving by
taxing savings to
force people to
spend more. The
Keynesian model
arbitrarily
separated private
savings and
investment into two
separate functions,
showing the savings
as a drain on the
economy and thus
making private
investment look
inferior to deficit
spending. Unless
someone holds his or
her savings entirely
in cash – and true
hoarding like this
is rare - it's
invested either by
the individual or by
the bank holding the
capital.
Friedman, among
others, showed that
the Keynesian
multiplier was both
incorrectly
formulated and
fundamentally
flawed. (For more,
read Free Market
Maven: Milton
Friedman.) One flaw
is ignoring
how governments
finance spending:

taxation or debt
issues.
Raising taxes takes
the same or more out
of the economy as

saving; raising
funds
by bonds causes the
government to go in
debt. The growth
of debt becomes a
powerful incentive
for
the government to
raise taxes or
inflate the currency
to pay it off, thus
lowering the
purchasing power

of each dollar that
the workers are
earning. Perhaps
the biggest flaw is
ignoring
the fact that
saving and investing
have a multiplier
effect at least
equal to that of
deficit spending,
without the debt
downside. In the
end, it comes down
to whether you trust
private individuals
to spend their own
money wisely or
whether you think
government officials
will do a better
job.
Crowley, page 100-101
Wall Street Journal, 2009:
Meanwhile, GM’s bondholders got screwed.

GM had
$27.2 billion in unsecured bonds owned by the
public. These were
owned by mutual funds, pension funds, hedge
funds, and retail investors who bought them
directly through their brokers. Under the
restructuring deal, they were forced to
exchange their $27.2 billion in bonds for 10
percent
of the stock of the new GM. This amounted

to less than five cents on the dollar. If you
were one of the bondholders, too bad for you. Your
wealth just got redistributed to the unions.
The biggest losers here are GM's bondholders.
According the Treasury-GM debt-for-equity swap
announced Monday, GM has
$27.2 billion in unsecured bonds owned by the
public. These are
owned by mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds
and retail investors who bought them directly
through their brokers. Under Monday's offer,
they would
exchange their $27.2 billion in bonds for 10%

of the stock of the restructured GM. This
could amount
to less than five cents on the dollar.
Meanwhile,

GM’s bondholders
got screwed.



GM had
$27.2 billion in
unsecured bonds
owned by the public.
These were
owned by mutual
funds, pension
funds, hedge funds,
and retail investors
who bought them
directly through
their brokers. Under
the restructuring
deal, they were
forced to
exchange their
$27.2 billion in
bonds for 10
percent
of the stock of the
new GM. This
amounted
to less than five
cents on the dollar.
If you were one of
the bondholders, too
bad for you. Your
wealth just got
redistributed to the
unions.
The biggest losers
here are
GM's bondholders.
According the
Treasury-GM
debt-for-equity swap
announced Monday,
GM has
$27.2 billion in
unsecured bonds
owned by the public.
These are
owned by mutual
funds, pension
funds, hedge funds
and retail investors
who bought them
directly through
their brokers. Under
Monday's offer,
they would

exchange their
$27.2 billion in
bonds for 10%

of the stock of the
restructured GM.
This could amount
to less than five
cents on the dollar.
Crowley, page 162
Wall Street Journal, 2011:
As the late great economist Milton Friedman
pointed out,
the true burden on taxpayers
is government spending because
government borrowing demands
future interest payments out of future taxes.
As Milton Friedman taught decades ago,

the true burden on taxpayers today
is government spending;
government borrowing requires
future interest payments out of future taxes.
As the late great
economist
Milton Friedman
pointed out,
the true burden on
taxpayers
is government
spending because
government
borrowing demands
future interest
payments out of
future taxes.
As

Milton Friedman
taught decades ago,
the true burden on
taxpayers today
is government
spending;
government
borrowing requires
future interest
payments out of
future taxes.
Crowley, page 82
Steve Moore, WSJ, 2011
The FDR Keynesians’ defiance of the basic rules of economics led to such absurdities as the New Deal decision to pay farmers to burn their crops and slaughter their livestock to maintain high food prices.
Over the years, this has led to some horrific blunders, such as the New Deal decision to pay farmers to burn crops and slaughter livestock to keep food prices high: To encourage food production, destroy it.
Crowley, page 87
Yahoo News, 2010
In December 2010, a printing press problem forced the federal government to shut down the production of the new $100 bills and quarantine more than one billion of them—more than 10 percent of all existing cash—in a vault in Fort Worth, Texas.
Because of a problem with the presses, the federal government has shut down production of its flashy new $100 bills, and has quarantined more than 1 billion of them -- more than 10 percent of all existing U.S. cash -- in a vault in Fort Worth, Texas, reports CNBC.
Crowley, page 88-89
Heritage Foundation, 2009
Since the beginning of Johnson’s Great Society War on Poverty, government has spent $15.9 trillion (in inflation-adjusted 2008 dollars) on these social welfare programs. By comparison, the cost of all military wars in U.S. history comes in at $6.4 trillion (in inflation-adjusted 2008 dollars).
Since the beginning of the War on Poverty, government has spent $15.9 trillion (in inflation-adjusted 2008 dol­lars) on means-tested welfare. In comparison, the cost of all other wars in U.S. history was $6.4 trillion (in inflation-adjusted 2008 dollars).
Crowley, page 91
Stephen Moore, WSJ, 2011
We were also


promised $1.50 or even up to $3.00
of economic benefit from every $1.00

the government spent. This was supposed to be
the “Keynesian multiplier” in full bloom. Never
mind
that for the government to spend $1.00, it
needs to take that dollar out of
the private economy that is
supposed to create jobs. Furthermore, the
leftists hamstrung the states by attaching all
kinds of strings to the “stimulus” money,
including what they could spend it on, what they
were prohibited from cutting, and a requirement
to keep “stimulus” projects going once the
“stimulus” money ran out, which most
cash-strapped states could not do.
Or consider the biggest whopper: Mr. Obama's
thoroughly discredited $830 billion stimulus bill.
We were
promised $1.50 or even up to $3
of economic benefit —the mythical
"multiplier"—from every dollar
the government spent. There was never any
acknowledgment

that for the government to spend a dollar, it
has to take it from
the private economy that is then
supposed to create jobs. The multiplier theory
only works if you believe there's a fairy
passing out free dollars.
Crowley, page 92
Daniel Horowitz, Red State, 2011
According to the Wall Street Journal, that’s quadruple the cost of creating a job in a nonsubsidized private farm.
According to the Wall Street Journal, that’s quadruple the cost of creating a job in a nonsubsidized private firm.
Crowley, page 120
Daniel Horowitz, Red State, 2011
The resulting debt-ceiling agreement was yet
another budgetary hot mess. In exchange for the
largest debt increase in history—$2.5
trillion—Congress
agreed to cut spending by a measly
$6.67 billion in 2012. Since the government
spends
$3 million per minute, it
blew through that amount of “savings” in the
first thirty-seven
hours of the new borrowing authority.
As part of the deal to increase the debt
ceiling by $2.5 trillion, Congress


agreed to cut spending by
$6.67 billion next year. Well, at a clip of

$3 million per minute, we
blew through that amount of savings in the first
37
hours of the new borrowing regime!
Crowley, page 94
Lachan Marklay, Daily Signal, 2011
Surely all of those hundreds of billions fof dollars created countless “clean energy jobs,” right? The Energy Department loan guarantee program from which Solyndra and other bankrupt or shaky companies benefited created ONE new permanent job for every $5.5 million spent. If a private company had been loaned $535 million, it would have created hundreds, perhaps thousands, of jobs.
To date, The Washington Post reports, the Energy Department loan guarantee program from which Solyndra benefitted has created one new permanent job for every $5.5 million spent. Lend that kind of money to a private business in an industry that doesn’t rely on taxpayer support, and it will put hundreds if not thousands to work.
Crowley, page 94
AP, 2011
According to the Government Accountability Office, at least 3,700 government contractors and nonprofit organizations that got more than $24 billion from the “stimulus” owed $757 million in back taxes as of September 30, 2009
The General Accounting Office report is to be released Tuesday. It says at least 3,700 government contractors and nonprofit organizations that received more than $24 billion from the stimulus effort owed $757 million in back taxes as of September 30, 2009
Crowley, page 94
AP, 2011
An engineering firm that received $100,000 in a
“stimulus” contract

owed $6 million in taxes. The Internal Revenue
Service
called it “an extreme case of noncompliance.”
I’ll say.
A social services nonprofit that got
more than $1 million in “stimulus” funds owed
taxes of $2 million. And a security firm that
owed $9 million got more than $100,000 in funds
Among the examples was an engineering firm that
received a $100,000 stimulus act contract
but
owed $6 million in taxes. The IRS

called it “an extreme case of noncompliance.”

A social services nonprofit that received
more than $1 million in stimulus funds owed taxes
of $2 million.
Crowley, page 100
AP, 2009
An estimated $80 billion in taxpayer dollars were poured into GM and Chrysler. In the bailouts, GM gave the United Auto Workers (UAW) union 17.5 percent of its common stock, $6.5 billion of preferred shares, and a $2.5 billion note to fund a trust that will take over retiree health care costs
General Motors Corp. will give the United Auto Workers union 17.5 percent of its common stock, $6.5 billion of preferred shares and a $2.5 billion note to fund a trust that will take over retiree health care costs starting next year.
Crowley, page 110
Andrew Malcom, LA Times, 2011
Today, our national debt is hurtling through time and space toward $17 trillion, or 17,000 billions. One trillion seconds ago, much of North America was still deeply buried in the Ice Age. Today Sagan’s phrase—“billions and billions”—sounds positively quaint.
Now, how to portray a trillion, or 1,000 billions. One trillion seconds ago much of North America was still covered by ice sheets hundreds of feet thick. And the land was dotted by only a few dozen Starbuck's.
Crowley, page 117
National Review, 2011
In 2007 and 2008, when the Senate voted to hike the limit by $850 billion and $800 billion, respectively, Obama didn’t even bother to vote. Of course, he voted in a flash for TARP, which added $700 billion to the debt.
In 2007 and in 2008, when the Senate voted to increase the limit by $850 billion and $800 billion respectively, Obama did not bother to vote. (He did vote for TARP, which increased the debt limit by $700 billion.)
Crowley, page 120
Daniel Horowitz, Red State, 2011
The debt deal put us on a trajectory to incur $7.8 trillion in more debt over ten years, even given the unrealistic projections of economic growth and revenue.
Despite pretentious claims that we were entering a new era of austerity, the debt deal has charted us on a trajectory to incur $7.8 trillion more in debt, even considering the unrealistic baseline projections of economic growth and revenue.
Crowley, page 121-122
Rich Lowry, National Review, 2011
This is how fundamentally unserious Obama was about pursuing real debt reduction: six months before the downgrade, he offered a budget that increased spending and the debt so preposterously that after ten years, annual deficits would have still been running over $1 trillion. Four months before the downgrade, he delivered a budget speech full of absurd gimmicks and degrading insults to House Budget chairman Paul Ryan’s budget plan, which had courageously offered a meaningful proposal to reduce spending and bring down the debt. In April 2011, White House press secretary Jay Carney announced that Obama wanted a clean debt-ceiling increase with no spending restraints at all.
In February, six months before the downgrade, Obama offered a budget that increased spending and the debt. After ten years, the deficit still would have been more than $1 trillion. In April, four months before the downgrade, Obama delivered a gimmicky budget speech with no specifics. On April 11, just seven days before S&P assigned a negative outlook to our AAA rating, White House press secretary Jay Carney said the president wanted a debt-ceiling increase with no deficit reduction whatsoever.
Crowley, page 122
Erick Erickson, Red State, 2011
The president’s open hostility to a mature debt-reduction plan while offering no mature plan of his own was the final straw for Standard & Poor’s.
The President’s open hostility to an adult plan while offering no substantive plan of his own was the straw that broke the camel’s back. And because Mr. Obama still cannot deal with the issue as an adult, we will keep heading down this treacherous road.
Crowley, page 122-123
Heritage Foundation
The problem with the downgrade, however, wasn’t the messenger but the message: it’s the spending, stupid! Unsustainable entitlement programs have grown over many decades and across many presidents and Congresses
We cannot waste time shooting the messenger when the message itself is impossible to ignore: It’s the spending. Unsustainable entitlement programs have been built up over many Congresses and Presidents.
Crowley, page 130-131
Blogspot, 2007
At that point, they became like the woman in a famous story about Winston Churchill. At a dinner party one night, a drunk Churchill asked an attractive lady whether she would sleep with him for a million pounds. “Maybe,” she said coyly. Churchill then said, “Would you sleep with me for one pound?” “Of course not!” the woman replied indignantly. “What kind of woman do you think I am?” “Madam, we’ve already established what kind of woman you are,” said Churchill. “Now we’re just negotiating the price.”
There is a great story about Winston Churchill. At a dinner party one night, a drunk Churchill asked an attractive woman whether she would sleep with him for a million pounds. “Maybe,” the woman said coyly. “Would you sleep with me for one pound?” Churchill then asked. “Of course not, what kind of woman do you think I am?” the woman responded indignantly. “Madam, we’ve already established what kind of woman you are,” said Churchill, “now we’re just negotiating the price.”
Crowley, page 139
NYT, 2011
Rationing has already kicked in as well, including: new Food and Drug Administration recommendations limiting the use of the expensive late-stage breast cancer drug Avastin; new government recommendations through the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that women get Pap tests every three years instead of every year and healthy men forgo routine prostate exams; the reduction in Medicare payments to hospitals where too many patients are readmitted after treatment for heart attacks, heart failure, or pneumonia; and states sharply limiting hospital stays under Medicaid
Under the new health law, Medicare will reduce payments to hospitals if too many patients are readmitted after treatment for heart attacks, heart failure or pneumonia. In addition, Medicare will cut payments to hospitals if they do not replace paper files with electronic health records, and it will further reduce payments to hospitals with high rates of preventable errors, injuries and infections.
Crowley, page 142
Politico, 2011
They claim that the Health and Human Services secretary is authorized to issue temporary waivers to companies or insurers, freeing them from rules mandating minimum standards of health coverage. Other waivers, which Team Obama euphemistically calls “adjustments,” let states ask the HHS secretary to free up requirements that insurers spend a certain percentage of premiums on medical care. And a third waiver, available in 2017, will allow states to effect their own health reforms, but only if they are consistent with Obama-Care’s regulations and objectives. Within moments of the bill’s passage, unions and companies began lining up to take advantage of the waiver “outs.”
The law authorizes the HHS secretary to issue waivers to companies or insurers freeing them from rules requiring minimum standards of health coverage. Other waivers, which the administration calls "adjustments," allow states to ask the administration to loosen requirements that insurance companies spend a certain percentage of premiums on medical care. A third waiver will be available in 2017 that will allow states to implement their own health reforms, but only if they achieve the same basic goals as the original law — like covering as many people and making the insurance as generous and affordable as it would be under the law.
Crowley, page 144
Michelle Malkin, 2011
Without the exemptions, these unions would have been forced to drop low-cost coverage for seasonal, part-time, and low-wage workers due to skyrocketing premiums. The only way they were able to keep their health care is by pleading with the White House to spare them from ObamaCare.
Without the HHS-approved exemptions, these health providers would have been forced to drop low-cost coverage for seasonal, part-time and low-wage workers due to skyrocketing premiums. The only way they are keeping their health care is by successfully begging the feds to spare them from Obamacare.
Crowley, page 150
Karl Rove, WSJ, 2009
That year, voters were less concerned

about taxes than they had been in previous
elections because they had enjoyed a
fifteen-year-long respite from tax hikes. From
Bill Clinton’s 1993 tax increase to Obama’s
2009 tax hike on cigarettes, Americans had not
experienced a major
federal tax increase. President George W. Bush’s
two waves of cuts in marginal rates in 2001 and
2003 reduced taxes for everyone and
also cut 13 million people on the lower end
of the income scale from paying any federal
income tax. If you’re paying less or no federal
income taxes, you’re not particularly
worried about them.
This is an important development. In 2008,
voters were less worried
about taxes than they had been in previous
elections. Why? Because the 15 years between
President
Bill Clinton's 1993 tax hike and Barack Obama's
increase in cigarette taxes in February was the
longest stretch in U.S. history without a
federal tax increase. President George W. Bush's
tax cuts

also cut 13 million people on the lower-end
of the income scale from the
income tax rolls -- people who don't pay taxes
aren't
worried about the tax burden.
Crowley, page 161
AP, 2011
There may be some individual millionaires who
pay taxes at lower rates
than middle-income folks. According to the IRS,
in 2009 there were
1,470 households that
filed tax returns with incomes above $1 million
but
paid no federal income tax.

But that’s less than 1 percent of the
237,000 returns showing incomes over
$1 million.
There may be individual millionaires who pay
taxes at rates lower
than middle-income workers.
In 2009,
1,470 households
filed tax returns with incomes above $1 million
yet
paid no federal income tax, according to the
Internal Revenue Service.
But that's less than 1 percent of the nearly
237,000 returns with incomes above
$1 million.
Crowley, page 173
WSJ, 2011
Long-term unemployment has been by far the highest since the Great Depression. Job growth during the first three years of the economic recovery after a severe recession has been the slowest since the end of World War I
The employment picture doesn't look any better. The fraction of the population working is the lowest since 1983. Long-term unemployment is by far the highest since the Great Depression. Job growth during the first two years of recovery after a severe recession is the slowest in postwar history.
Crowley, page 175
USA Today 2010
In fact, all government-provided benefits,
including
Social Security, unemployment insurance, food
stamps, and other social welfare programs, rose
to record highs
during the Obama years.
At the same time, government-provided benefits
— from
Social Security, unemployment insurance, food
stamps and other programs rose to a record
high
during the first three months of 2010.
Crowley, page 175
USA Today 2010
At the same time, wages from private businesses shrank to their smallest share of personal income in U.S. history.
Paychecks from private business shrank to their smallest share of personal income in U.S. history during the first quarter of this year, a USA TODAY analysis of government data finds.
Crowley, page 175
USA Today 2010
A record-low 40 percent of the nation’s personal income came from private wages and salaries for much of Obama’s term.
A record-low 41.9% of the nation's personal income came from private wages and salaries in the first quarter, down from 44.6% when the recession began in December 2007
Crowley, page 175
USA Today 2010
This represented a major shift in the source of personal income away from private wages and to government programs.
The result is a major shift in the source of personal income from private wages to government programs.
Crowley, page 175-176
USA Today 2010
The problem, of course, is the unsustainability of this rapid dependence on the government. The federal government relies on private wages to generate income taxes to pay for its ever-growing and ever more expensive programs. Government-generated income is taxed at much lower levels or not at all; for example, food stamps and Medicaid are not taxable income
The trend is not sustainable, says University of Michigan economist Donald Grimes. Reason: The federal government depends on private wages to generate income taxes to pay for its ever-more-expensive programs. Government-generated income is taxed at lower rates or not at all, he says. "This is really important," Grimes says.
Crowley, page 184
NYT 2010
In March 2010, he announced some half-measures that would allow drilling along the Atlantic coastline, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the north coast of Alaska, but he continued to prohibit exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and Bristol Bay.
The plan, which Mr. Obama said would balance the need to produce more domestic energy while protecting natural resources, would allow drilling along the Atlantic coastline, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the north coast of Alaska
Crowley, page 184
NYT 2010
He also indicated that he’d allow large tracts in the Chukchi Sea and Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean north of Alaska—nearly 130 million acres—to be eligible for exploration and drilling after extensive studies, which meant they’d be ready for exploration on the twelfth of Never.
But large tracts in the Chukchi Sea and Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean north of Alaska — nearly 130 million acres — would be eligible for exploration and drilling after extensive studies.
Crowley, page 190
Wikipedia
It required additional contributions by state
and local government workers to their health care
plans and pensions, amounting to about an 8
percent
decrease in take-home pay.
The bill requires additional contributions by
state and local government workers to their health
care plans and pensions, amounting to roughly an
8%
decrease in the average government worker's take
home pay.
Crowley, page 197
Mises Institute, 2004
In late 2002, in a study published by the
National Legal and Policy Center and the John M.
Olin Institute for Employment Practice and Policy,
economists Richard Vedder and Lowell Gallaway of
Ohio University calculated that labor unions have
cost the American economy a whopping $50 trillion
over the past fifty
years alone.
In a study published jointly in late 2002 by
the National Legal and Policy Center and the John
M. Olin Institute for Employment Practice and
Policy, economists Richard Vedder and Lowell
Gallaway of Ohio University calculated that labor
unions have cost the American economy a whopping
$50 trillion over the past 50
years alone.
Crowley, page 197
Mises Institute, 2004
The study did find that unionized labor earned wages 15 percent higher than those of nonunion workers, but it also found that wages in general suffered dramatically as a result of an economy that is 30 to 40 percent smaller than it would have been in the absence of labor unionism.
Not surprisingly, the study did find that unionized labor earned wages 15 percent higher than those of their nonunion counterparts, but it also found that wages in general suffered dramatically as a result of an economy that is 30 to 40 percent smaller than it would have been in the absence of labor unionism.
Crowley, page 228
AP, 2002
Following the capture of top al-Qaeda operative Abu Zubaydah in Pakistan in March 2002, the CIA and the U.S. military developed interrogation techniques that were directly adapted from the training techniques used to prepare our special forces personnel to resist interrogation, such as wall standing, sleep deprivation, facial or “insult” slaps, the playing of loud music, and, until 2003, waterboarding, a form of simulated drowning.
The Senate Armed Services Committee report concludes that harsh interrogation techniques used by the CIA and the U.S. military were directly adapted from the training techniques used to prepare special forces personnel to resist interrogation by enemies that torture and abuse prisoners. The techniques included forced nudity, painful stress positions, sleep deprivation, and until 2003, waterboarding, a form of simulated drowning.
Crowley, page 229
Dick Cheney statement, 2009
The government finally released the CIA memos,
and the memos clearly showed that the EITs had
generated the majority of information we got
about al-Qaeda and
played a role in nearly every capture of
al-Qaeda operatives
since 2002.
These detainees also, according to the
documents,


played a role in nearly every capture of
al Qaeda members and associates
since 2002.
Crowley, page 230
Wikipedia
In December 2007 CIA director Michael Hayden stated that “of about 100 prisoners held to date in the CIA program, the enhanced techniques were used on about 30, and waterboarding used on just three.”
In December 2007 CIA director Michael Hayden stated that "of about 100 prisoners held to date in the CIA program, the enhanced techniques were used on about 30, and waterboarding used on just three.".
Crowley, page 233
NY Post, 2011
Jose Rodriguez, the head of the CIA’s counterterrorism center from 2002 to 2005, said Abu Faraj al-Libbi, al-Qaeda’s number three leader, started talking just one week after being subjected to the EITs. Al-Libbi was not waterboarded but KSM was, and the CIA was able to corroborate their information to come up with the nickname of bin Laden’s most trusted courier, which “eventually led to the location of [bin Laden’s] compound,” said Rodriguez
Jose Rodriguez, who headed the CIA’s counterterrorism center from 2002 to 2005, said Abu Faraj al-Libbi, al Qaeda’s No. 3 man, began to reveal secrets just one week after he was subjected to harsh treatment. Al-Libbi was not waterboarded but 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed was, and together they gave the CIA the nickname of bin Laden’s most trusted courier, officials said after Sunday’s raid. “Information provided by KSM and Abu Faraj al-Libbi about bin Laden’s courier was the lead information that eventually led to the location of [bin Laden’s] compound,” Rodriguez told Time magazine.
Crowley, page 245
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
An outrageous case in point: in very early 2012,
the Hindu reported that Team Obama had
turned to Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the Muslim
Brotherhood’s leading legal authority,
to mediate secret negotiations between the United
States and the Taliban
The Hindu reports that the Obama
administration has
turned to Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the Muslim
Brotherhood’s leading jurist,
to mediate secret negotiations between the United
States and the Taliban.
Crowley, page 245
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Qaradawi is the most influential Sunni Islamist in the world. In 2003, he issued a fatwa calling for the killing of U.S. troops in Iraq.
For those who may be unfamiliar with him, he is the most influential Sunni Islamist in the world, thanks to such ventures as his al-Jazeera TV program (Sharia and Life) and website (IslamOnline.net). In 2003, he issued a fatwa calling for the killing of American troops in Iraq.
Crowley, page 245
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
He calls for a world dominated by Islam and a global caliphate governed by sharia.
Qaradawi urges that Islam must dominate the world, under a global caliphate governed by sharia.
Crowley, page 245
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Obama allegedly wanted this sworn enemy of the United States and Israel to help him get a deal that would install our Taliban enemies as part of a sharia state in Afghanistan.
President Obama apparently seeks to end the war by asking Qaradawi, a jihad-stoking enemy of the United States, to help him strike a deal that will install our Taliban enemies as part of the sharia state we have been building in Afghanistan
Crowley, page 256
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
The Brotherhood, or Ikhwan, was founded in Egypt in 1928 and is now the world’s most important and dangerous Islamist organization. It is openly committed to the infiltration and ultimate destruction of the United States, the West, and Israel.
The Brotherhood is the world’s most important Islamist organization. It is openly, unabashedly committed to the destruction of the United States and the West.
Crowley, page 256
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Several months before Clapper’s comments, the Muslim Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide, Mohammed al-Badi, called for waging jihad against the United States: “Arab and Muslim regimes are betraying their people by failing to confront the Muslims’ real enemies, not only Israel but also the United States. Waging jihad against both of these infidels is a commandment of Allah that cannot be disregarded.”
Only a few months before Clapper’s testimony, the Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide, Muhammad Badi, called for “jihad and sacrifice” in confronting the United States and Israel. He proclaimed that America is “experiencing the beginning of its end and is heading toward its demise.
Crowley, page 256-257
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
So much for not targeting the United States. Al-Badi, like the Iranian mullahs, went on to say that America was in irreversible decline and therefore ripe for jihad. In fact, the Brotherhood has always supported the use of violence when it would advance Islamism; it only tactically renounced violence against the Egyptian government because it knew Mubarak would have come down on them like a brick house and because they were advancing the Islamist agenda through the system anyway.
As I have repeatedly pointed out — and as Barry Rubin argues in this excellent analysis of the new Obama policy — the Brotherhood has always favored violence where it would advance the Islamist cause; it tactically renounced violence against the Egyptian regime because it would have prompted ruinous retaliation from Mubarak and because the Brotherhood was making progress through the political process and influence over Egyptian institutions.
Crowley, page 264
CNS News, 2011
Instead of deposing Saddam by force, he said, we should “fight” for democratic reforms in nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt (right on track!), tougher international nuclear safeguards (welcome to the nuclear club, Iran!), and energy independence (yes to Solyndra and other green jobs boondoggles but no to the private-sector Keystone XL pipeline!).
Obama, in his 2002 speech, said that instead of deposing Saddam through force, America should “fight” for democratic reforms in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, stronger international nuclear safeguards, and energy independence.
Crowley, page 265
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
President George W. Bush’s team brokered a deal with Gadhafi in which he abandoned his advanced weapons programs, including his nascent nuclear program, and began providing the Bush and Obama administrations with critical intelligence about the Islamists and terrorists operating within Libya and in the region. Libya is overrun with Islamists who seek to destroy America and the West; on a per capita basis, more Libyans joined the jihad against the United States in Iraq than Islamists from any other nation. Ultimately, the State Department took Libya off the U.S. list of state sponsors of terror because Gadhafi had become “an increasingly valuable partner against terrorism.”
But a deal is a deal — as the Left is quick to remind us whenever the U.S. makes international agreements that end up disserving American interests. In this instance, we were told the deal had been a good one. Qaddafi abandoned his advanced weapons programs and began providing what the Bush and Obama administrations regarded as vital intelligence — vital, no doubt, because Libya is rife with Islamists who despise America and the West. Indeed, on a per capita basis, more Libyans traveled to Iraq to join in the jihad against American troops than nationals from any other country. Our government even took Libya off the list of state sponsors of terrorism because, as the State Department put it in 2008, Libya had become “an increasingly valuable partner against terrorism.”
Crowley, page 265
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Gadhafi warmly engaged Bush secretary of state
Condoleezza Rice and even displayed a crush on
her. Gadhafi had called Obama his “Muslim
brother.” Both
administrations had
embraced him, his regime, and his willingness
to help root out Islamist enemies of America.
Qaddafi spoke glowingly of Bush Secretary of
State Condoleezza Rice and of President Obama,
the Bush and Obama

administrations
embraced him and supported his regime.
Crowley, page 266
BBC, 2010
In other words, preemption. In 2006, Bush’s
doctrine of preemption stated:
“We do not rule out the use of force before
attacks occur.... We cannot afford to stand idly
by.... This is the principle and logic of
pre-emption.” In 2010, Obama reworded it:

“While the use of force is sometimes necessary,
we will exhaust other options before war whenever
we can
when force is necessary we will continue to do so
in a way that reflects our values and strengthens
our legitimacy.” That last tortured phrase
meant that Obama would do what Bush did and seek
the blessing of the UN, NATO, the Arab League,
or whatever other international institution
before acting. And like Bush, Obama reserved


the right to act alone
if necessary. So: same policy, more gobbledygook
to make it look like Obama was more “enlightened”
than Bush.
In 2006, George Bush's doctrine said: "

We do not rule out the use of force before
attacks occur... We cannot afford to stand idly
by... This is the principle and logic of
pre-emption." In 2010, President Obama, in a
specific paragraph called "Use of Force" says:
"While the use of force is sometimes necessary,
we will exhaust other options before war whenever
we can...
when force is necessary we will continue to do so
in a way that reflects our values and strengthens
our legitimacy..." Unilateralism This last,
rather tortuous phrase, means that the US
will seek international legitimacy (through the
UN or Nato, it says)
before acting. However, as any American
president would, Mr Obama maintains an option to
go it alone: "The US must reserve
the right to act unilaterally
if necessary."
Crowley, page 267
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Obama leaned only on the Arab League’s okay and a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for a no-fly zone to protect civilians. It did not call for war against Libya or regime change, and yet Obama saw to it that both were carried out. Despite assuring that there would be “no boots on the ground,” Obama sent in covert intelligence operatives to help the “rebels,” who, with our help, took up arms against Gadhafi.
Yet, President Obama invaded without congressional authorization — just consultations with the Arab League and a Security Council resolution that called for a no-fly zone to protect civilians, not for war against Qaddafi or regime change. Even as Obama paid lip-service to this charade, promising Americans there would be no U.S. “boots on the ground,” he dispatched covert intelligence operatives to guide the Islamists
Crowley, page 268
Andrew McCarthy, National Review, 2011
Obama turned to a fellow kook, State Department counsel Harold Koh, who conveniently argued that invading Libya, dropping bombs all over it, and trying to take out its leader didn’t amount to “hostilities,” so Obama the Nobel Peace Prize winner was free to pound Libya and try to kill Gadhafi for as long as he wanted
Koh rationalized that invading Libya, dropping bombs on it, and trying to kill its leader didn’t quite rise to the level of “hostilities” — suddenly, a very elusive concept.
Crowley, page 282-283
NY Post, 2011
Defense analysts warn that if the deeper cuts are allowed to occur, the Marine Corps will shrink to its smallest force in fifty years, the Army will be reduced to pre-9/11 levels, the Air Force will have two-thirds fewer fighters and bombers than in 1990, and the Navy may lose one or two aircraft-carrier battle groups and have its overall fleet down to pre–World War One levels
For instance, analysts say that axing the defense budget will shrink the Marine Corps to its smallest force in some 50 years; the Army will dwindle to pre-9/11 numbers, and the Air Force will have two-thirds fewer fighters and bombers than in 1990. The Navy will lose one to two aircraft-carrier battle groups, reducing our flattop numbers to as little as nine. The brass may have to shrink the fleet to some 220-240 ships — smaller than at any time since just before the First World War.
Crowley, page 286
Fox News, 2010
Tracker dogs followed the tracks of the killer back into Mexico, fifteen miles to the south.
Tracker dogs have now followed the tracks of the killer back into Mexico, some 15 miles south.
Crowley, page 304
NY Post, 2011
A few months later, Obama sent out Defense Secretary Leon Panetta to yell at the Israelis to “get to the damn table” and negotiate with the Palestinians. Panetta also scolded Israeli officials about their supposed eagerness to launch a full-fledged war against Iran’s nukes. Obama then wheeled out Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to blast Israel over what she called “anti-democratic” legislation proposed by Israel’s religious right regarding the media, charities, and the courts
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta urged Israel to “get to the damn table” and negotiate with Palestinians. He also chided Israeli officials about their supposed eagerness to launch a full-fledged war against Iran’s nukes.Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted Israel over pending “anti-democratic” legislation. She was referring to recent controversial Knesset initiatives by Israel’s religious right regarding the media, charities and the courts, which have raised much concern among Israeli “democracy hawks.”
Crowley, page 338
AIE, 2011
Later gaining the bipartisan support of Democratic senator Ron Wyden, Ryan built reform around the concept of a “premium support” system where seniors, with federal financial help, could choose from a menu of private plans, each offering Medicare-equivalent benefits and with providers competing for their business. In a premium-support model, Medicare would make payments to the plan chosen by the patient, subsidizing its costs while giving the beneficiary more freedom to make decisions over his own health.
It’s based around the idea of a “premium support” system where seniors, with federal financial help, could choose from a menu of private plans, each offering Medicare equivalent benefits, and with providers competing for their business.
Crowley, page 340
Ramesh Ponnuru, Bloomberg View, 2011
Ryan’s plan in particular would change the way the tax code treats health insurance. Employer-based coverage isn’t taxed on par with wages, so the government encourages companies to offer coverage rather than provide higher wages and let employees buy their own insurance. When the value of the coverage goes up, so does the tax break to the company, resulting in inflationary incentives. Real reform would take the tax break and turn it into a tax credit for those who get their coverage from their employers as well as those who purchase it themselves. If you wanted to buy insurance that costs more than the credit, you’d pay the difference. The logical result would be that people would buy less expensive coverage and would be more likely to pay for regular medical expenses out-of-pocket, thus driving prices down. Individuals would have more control over their coverage, rather than having to rely on an employer, and because people wouldn’t have to switch insurance as often, the preexisting-conditions issue would eventually diminish.
He believes that we should change the way the tax code treats health insurance. Employer-provided coverage is not taxed on par with wages, and thus the federal government encourages companies to offer coverage rather than provide higher wages and let employees buy coverage. The more expensive the coverage, the more the tax break is worth. The fundamental flaw of Obamacare, as Ryan sees it, is that it leaves the inflationary incentives of current policy in place. Under Ryan’s proposal, the tax break would become a credit available equally to those who get coverage from their employers and those who buy it themselves. Anyone who wanted to buy coverage that costs more than the credit would have to pay the difference themselves. The expectation is that people would buy less expensive coverage and more often pay for routine expenses out-of-pocket. The new cost pressures thus created would, together with competition, drive prices down. Individuals would have more control because they would be more likely to own their insurance policies rather than rely on their employers. Over time, the problem of people who can’t get insurance because of pre-existing conditions would diminish, because people would have to change insurance less often. “This is the 21st century,” Ryan tells me. “People do not have the same jobs for their entire careers. The tax benefit should be attached to the worker, not to the job.”
Crowley vs. the podiatrist, page 91-92
The podiatrist
The kooks also were wholly unembarrassed that
their ginormous “stimulus” contained ludicrous
porktastic spending items such as:




$200,000 for gang tattoo removal in Los Angeles
$1.2 million to study the breeding habits of the woodchuck
$2 million to construct an ancient Hawaiian canoe
$6 million to upgrade the two-block-long Senate subway
$350,000 to renovate the House Beauty Salon
$250,000 to study TV lighting in the Senate meeting rooms
$3.1 million to convert a ferryboat into a crab restaurant in Baltimore
$50 to convince Barbara Mikulski to jump off the ferryboat
$6.4 million for a Bavarian ski resort in Kellogg, Idaho
$11 million for a private pleasure boat harbor in Cleveland
$500 billion to paint Bill Clinton’s face on the side of the pleasure boat
$320,000 to purchase President McKinley’s mother-in-law’s house
$500,000 to build a replica of the Great Pyramid of Egypt in Indiana
$33 million to pump sand onto the private beaches of Miami hotels.
$150,000 to study the Hatfield-McCoy feud
$84,000 to find out why people fall in love
$85,000 to find out why people hate this list
$1 million to study why people don’t ride bikes to work
$2 million to study why people don’t ride unicycles to work
$19 million to examine gas emissions from cow flatulence.
$144,000 to see if pigeons follow human economic laws
$219,000 to teach college students how to watch television
$100,000 to study how to avoid falling spacecraft
$16,000 to study the operation of the komungo, a Korean stringed instrument
$1 million to preserve a sewer in Trenton, New Jersey, as a historic monument
$6,000 for a document on Worcestershire sauce
Mmmmm ...bacon! Pass that Worcestershire!
Here are some recent examples of pork barrel spending by the Congress of the United States. These examples will be divided into 3 groups: the absurd, federal spending for private concerns, and pork for Congress itself.

THE ABSURD:
$107,000 to study the sex life of the Japanese quail.
$1.2 million to study the breeding habits of the woodchuck.
$150,000 to study the Hatfield-McCoy feud.
$84,000 to find out why people fall in love.
$1 million to study why people don't ride bikes to work.
$19 million to examine gas emissions from cow flatulence.
$144,000 to see if pigeons follow human economic laws.
Funds to study the cause of rudeness on tennis courts and examine smiling patterns in bowling alleys.
$219,000 to teach college students how to watch television.
$2 million to construct an ancient Hawaiian canoe.
$20 million for a demonstration project to build wooden bridges.
$160,000 to study if you can hex an opponent by drawing an X on his chest.
$800,000 for a restroom on Mt. McKinley.
$100,000 to study how to avoid falling spacecraft.
$16,000 to study the operation of the komungo, a Korean stringed instrument.
$1 million to preserve a sewer in Trenton, NJ, as a historic monument.
$6,000 for a document on Worcestershire sauce.
$10,000 to study the effect of naval communications on a bull's potency.
$100,000 to research soybean-based ink.
$1 million for a Seafood Consumer Center.
$57,000 spent by the Executive Branch for gold-embossed playing cards on Air Force Two.
Federal spending for PRIVATE concerns:
$3.1 million to convert a ferry boat into a crab restaurant in Baltimore.
$6.4 million for a Bavarian ski resort in Kellogg, Idaho.
$13 million to repair a privately owned dam in South Carolina.
$4.3 million for a privately owned museum in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
$11 million for a private pleasure boat harbor in Cleveland.
$6 million to repair tracks owned by the Soo Railroad Line.
$320,000 to purchase President McKinley's mother-in-law's house.
Funds to rehabilitate the South Carolina mansion of Charles Pickney, a Framer of the Constitution, even though the house was built after he died.
$2.7 million for a catfish farm in Arkansas.
$3 million for private parking garages in Chicago.
$500,000 to build a replica of the Great Pyramid of Egypt in Indiana.
$850,000 for a bicycle path in Macomb County, Michigan.
$10 million for an access ramp in a privately owned stadium in Milwaukee.
$1.8 million for an engineering study to convert Biscayne Boulevard in Miami into an "Exotic Garden."
$13 million for an industrial theme park in Pennsylvania.
$500,000 for a museum to honor former Secretary of State Cordell Hull.
$33 million to pump sand onto the private beaches of Miami hotels.

Pork for Congress itself:
$6 million to upgrade the two-block long Senate subway.
$350,000 to renovate the House Beauty Salon.
$250,000 to study TV lighting in the Senate meeting rooms.
$130,000 for a Congressional video-conferencing project.


CATEGORY SUB-TOTALS:
1. Absurd
$45,980,000
2. Private
$109,470,000
