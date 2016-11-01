Clinton

Raise taxes on the top 1% by:

— Imposing the “Buffett Rule,” which requires those with adjusted gross incomes over $2 million to pay a minimum of 30% of their income in federal taxes.

— Adding a 4% surcharge for those who make more than $5 million.

— Increasing the rates investors pay in capital gains for investments held less than 6 years.

— Increasing the estate tax rate to between 45% and 65%, depending on size of estate. And reducing to $3.5 million how much money is exempt from the estate tax.

Low-and middle-income households would see a small tax cut on average.*