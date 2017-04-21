Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
How much will it cost to raise your child?
By CNNMoney
Family
Single
Married
Number of kids
1
2
3+
Household Income
Less than $59,200
More than $59,200
$59,200 - $107,400
More than $107,400
Region
I live in a rural area
Notes:
This tool is based on the
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s
2015 Expenditures on Children by Families
report
that estimates the cost of raising a child born from birth to age 17.; Updated May 3, 2017
By CNNMoney
