Women in the Fortune 500: 62 CEOs in half a century

Just this June, Fortune Magazine announced a new milestone in its list of Fortune 500 female CEOs. The number of women CEOs listed had reached an all–time high: 32 in a single year.

The percentage was still small — just 6.4% — but it had finally broken the 5% mark.

The majority of that small percentage are white women. With the departure of Xerox's Ursula Burns in 2013, there are no longer any African–American women topping Fortune's list. Only two women of color made the CEO list: Indra Nooyi of Pepsi Co. and Geisha Williams of PG&E Corporation.

Brande Stellings, senior vice president at Catalyst, calls the low number of female CEOs throughout history (just 62 named in the six–decade–long history of the Fortune 500) "pretty remarkable — in a bad way.”

"When we have stories about women CEOs that don't call them women CEOs — you never hear Mark Zuckerberg described as a male CEO — that would be a significant milestone to reach," she says. "And we're still pretty far from that.”

With the departures of Avon's Sheri McCoy and Mondelez, Inc.'s Irene Rosenfeld, two female CEOs leading major companies, the number of women leading in the business world drops yet again.

Below, six milestones in female CEO history: